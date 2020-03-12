Celtics issue statement regarding coronavirus

The Celtics announced Thursday the team is “exercising an abundance of caution,” after two Utah Jazz players have tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have been in constant communication with our Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials, including Larry Madoff MD of the Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at the Department,” the team said in a statement. “Specific to the news about the Utah players, the DPH has advised us that based on those players’ health statuses during this period, it is unlikely that anyone from the team came into contact with them while they were contagious.”

The Celtics hosted the Jazz at TD Garden on March 6 and also played the Jazz in Utah on Feb. 26. Shortly after the news broke Wednesday night about the first Jazz player’s positive test results, the NBA announced the season would be suspended.

The Celtics, who were in Milwaukee for a now postponed matchup against the Bucks, have since returned to Boston.

All players and staff who traveled to Milwaukee or were in close contact with the Utah players have been instructed to self-quarantine through the weekend. During that time, all players will also be tested for coronavirus.

Read the team’s full statement below: