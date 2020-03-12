Celtics issue statement regarding coronavirus

Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston.
Kemba Walker. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
March 12, 2020 | 2:01 PM

The Celtics announced Thursday the team is “exercising an abundance of caution,” after two Utah Jazz players have tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have been in constant communication with our Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials, including Larry Madoff MD of the Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at the Department,” the team said in a statement. “Specific to the news about the Utah players, the DPH has advised us that based on those players’ health statuses during this period, it is unlikely that anyone from the team came into contact with them while they were contagious.”

The Celtics hosted the Jazz at TD Garden on March 6 and also played the Jazz in Utah on Feb. 26. Shortly after the news broke Wednesday night about the first Jazz player’s positive test results, the NBA announced the season would be suspended.

The Celtics, who were in Milwaukee for a now postponed matchup against the Bucks, have since returned to Boston.

All players and staff who traveled to Milwaukee or were in close contact with the Utah players have been instructed to self-quarantine through the weekend. During that time, all players will also be tested for coronavirus.

Read the team’s full statement below:

The announcement that the NBA has suspended the season is disappointing news to the Boston Celtics and our fans, but we stand firmly with the league in its decision. We want to clarify information regarding what the team has done and is doing.

Last night, it was learned that a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19, and a second case has been reported this morning. The Celtics played the Jazz on Friday, March 6. We have been in constant communication with our Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials, including Larry Madoff MD of the Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at the Department. Specific to the news about the Utah players, the DPH has advised us that based on those players’ health statuses during this period, it is unlikely that anyone from the team came into contact with them while they were contagious.

However, notwithstanding this information, we are exercising an abundance of caution in taking every measure to be vigilant and safe. These steps will include having players and staff who were in close contact with the Utah players or who traveled to Milwaukee to self-quarantine through the weekend, during which time all players will be tested, as will staff who came into close contact with the Utah players or who exhibit symptoms. We will also take any additional measures as necessary and as recommended by the DPH.

The safety of our fans, players, staff, and media is of paramount importance to us, and we will continue to monitor developments and provide information as we work with league and health officials through this situation.

