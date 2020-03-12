Celtics reportedly among teams told to self-quarantine

The Celtics are among the teams being told to self-quarantine after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN reported Wednesday night.

Players the Jazz have faced within the past 10 days are being told to self-quarantine, according to ESPN. The Celtics hosted the Jazz Friday at TD Garden and also played the Jazz in Utah on Feb. 26. Other teams that fall into that category are the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Several players and coaches from those teams have requested to be tested for coronavirus, ESPN reported early Thursday morning.

The NBA announced Wednesday night the season has been suspended indefinitely. ESPN expects the suspension will last, at the very least, two weeks so that players and coaches can properly self-quarantine.

The Celtics were in Milwaukee Wednesday night ahead of their now postponed matchup against the Bucks. The team is scheduled to fly to Boston Thursday morning.