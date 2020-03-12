Celtics reportedly among teams told to self-quarantine

The NBA announced Wednesday night the season has been suspended indefinitely.

Boston, MA - 3/06/2020 - (4th quarter) Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) andBoston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27) battle each other for a rebound during the fourth quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Utah Jazz at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 07Celtics-Jazz, LOID: 5e6025bb6b2f070001ba15f9.
The Celtics hosted the Jazz on Friday. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
March 12, 2020 | 8:43 AM

The Celtics are among the teams being told to self-quarantine after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN reported Wednesday night.

Players the Jazz have faced within the past 10 days are being told to self-quarantine, according to ESPN. The Celtics hosted the Jazz Friday at TD Garden and also played the Jazz in Utah on Feb. 26. Other teams that fall into that category are the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Several players and coaches from those teams have requested to be tested for coronavirus, ESPN reported early Thursday morning.

The NBA announced Wednesday night the season has been suspended indefinitely. ESPN expects the suspension will last, at the very least, two weeks so that players and coaches can properly self-quarantine.

Advertisement

The Celtics were in Milwaukee Wednesday night ahead of their now postponed matchup against the Bucks. The team is scheduled to fly to Boston Thursday morning.

TOPICS: Celtics Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Golden 1 Center center empties after the NBA game between the Pelicans and Kings was postponed at the last minute.
Sports News
Here are the latest updates from North American sports leagues on coronavirus March 12, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Jason McCourty will remain a Patriot.
Patriots
The Patriots picked up the team option on Jason McCourty's contract March 12, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Joe Mageary is running in memory of friends and family who have died by suicide, and to raise money for the Red Cross.
Marathon
Joe Mageary is running in tribute to those he lost this year March 12, 2020 | 9:25 AM
The NHL will provide an update on its plans on Thursday.
NHL
NHL to provide update on Thursday on its response to growing coronavirus pandemic March 12, 2020 | 8:37 AM
Sports Betting
10 New Hampshire towns approve sports betting retail locations March 12, 2020 | 8:09 AM
NBA
Vince Carter knew the end was near, but not this soon March 12, 2020 | 8:01 AM
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin denied chance to defend ski crown, races canceled March 12, 2020 | 7:49 AM
Soccer
American women hide US Soccer logo during anthem in protest March 12, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NBA
How Rudy Gobert's coronavirus diagnosis is impacting the NBA March 12, 2020 | 7:36 AM
FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert answers questions at a news conference at the Final Four college basketball tournament in Minneapolis. As Congress considers whether to allow college athletes to receive endorsement money, the NCAA and its allies spent nearly $1 million last year lobbying lawmakers to shape any reforms to the organization's liking. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
March Madness
NCAA tournaments are on – for now – but mostly without fans March 12, 2020 | 7:28 AM
nba postponed
Coronavirus
NBA suspending season due to coronavirus concerns March 11, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins
Bruins to play Sharks in empty arena on March 21 due to coronavirus March 11, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
Patriots
Chad Finn: Whatever it is, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady need to get over it March 11, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 119-98. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable for Thursday's Bucks-Celtics game March 11, 2020 | 7:07 PM
Harry Sinden Stanley Cup
Bruins
Bruins postpone ceremony to honor 1970 Stanley Cup team March 11, 2020 | 6:12 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will officially become a free agent on March 18. Many, including his teammates, are unsure of his decision as of yet.
Tom Brady
What Tom Brady's current - and former - teammates are saying about his free agency March 11, 2020 | 6:12 PM
March Madness
NCAA: March Madness will be played without fans March 11, 2020 | 4:37 PM
Jayson Tatum wearing his latest edition of the Air Jordan 34 PE sneakers.
Sneakers
Jayson Tatum debuts 'Taco Jay' sneakers against Pacers March 11, 2020 | 4:37 PM
After a hip injury in the 2018 marathon, Jeff Coccoluto is re-running the Boston Marathon for Dana-Farber and a friend who died of Ewing Sarcoma.
Marathon
After a hip injury, Jeff Coccoluto is re-running the marathon for Dana-Farber March 11, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Baseball
The Mariners will move their first homestands out of Seattle due to coronavirus March 11, 2020 | 2:32 PM
Tom Brady
What Tom Brady's rivals are saying about his free agency decision March 11, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Megan Healy is running the Boston Marathon for Team Stepping Strong.
Marathon
Megan Healy is running for her father and her elementary school students March 11, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Tim Paradiso is running for Michael's Miracles.
Marathon
Tim Paradiso is running for Michael's Miracles March 11, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, takes to the ice during the first intermission of the Flyers' preseason NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Philadelphia.
Bruins
Gritty, the Flyers' mascot, made fun of Brad Marchand's shootout fail March 11, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Rob Gronkowski in 2019, following his retirement from the NFL.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski reportedly 'deep in talks' with WWE March 11, 2020 | 9:23 AM
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin is wary of coronavirus in her World Cup return March 11, 2020 | 8:29 AM
MLB
MLB prefers teams flip sites if virus shuts parks March 11, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Roger S. Goodell
NFL
NFL teams propose 7 rules changes, including extra officials March 11, 2020 | 8:07 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland. On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the midst of some 2,500 union members voting on a CBA, Tretter was elected as the new NFL Players Association's president, replacing Eric Winston, who no longer is eligible for the position. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
NFL
NFL, union extend deadline for franchise tags to Monday March 11, 2020 | 8:01 AM
FILE - In this April 29, 2015, file photo, Baltimore Orioles' Caleb Joseph connects for a single against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore. Jeff Samardzija pitched for the White Sox in the game at Camden Yards closed to fans because of rioting in Baltimore prompted by the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man who died in police custody. U.S. sports leaders are now weighing whether to bar fans from ballparks and stadiums to help stall the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
Chad Finn
We don’t want to imagine sports events without fans — but we must March 11, 2020 | 7:49 AM