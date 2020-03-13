Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart address fans about NBA suspension and coronavirus

The Celtics were scheduled to face the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

That changed after the NBA suspended its season on Wednesday after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Instead of playing the Wizards, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart addressed Celtics fans on Friday night about the league’s suspension and the coronavirus.

Jayson Tatum sent a message to fans in a video on the NBA’s Instagram page on Friday night and advised fans to stay safe.

“During this time, we should all be looking out for one another,” Tatum said. “Staying calm, staying safe. Everybody taking steps like washing your hands on the regular, staying out of large crowds.

“If you’re coughing or sneezing cover your mouth,” Tatum continued. “These are tough times, but we’ll get through them together. We just wanted to say we love our NBA fans and we’ll be out there soon. Thank you.”

Smart was a bit more jokey in the tone of his message.

“Welp. I guess from a glass half full perspective,” Smart wrote in a tweet. “I can’t get fined more $ for a while!”

Smart transitioned back to a more serious tone in the conclusion of his tweet.

“Doing well. Layin low,” Smart wrote. “Y’all b careful & take care out there. Spend some time w ur loved ones. If any good comes out of this it will be that we all slowed down our lives a lil! Much love!”

The Celtics, who faced the Jazz on March 6, said in a statement that players and staff will self-quarantine through the weekend and will be tested for the coronavirus during that time.