Celtics will pay their part-time game-night employees

The Celtics will be paying their part-time game-night employees through the end of the regular season despite the recent work stoppage because of the coronavirus, a team source said on Monday night.

The employees under this umbrella include locker room attendants, the official scoring and statistic staffs, media room attendants, game-night performers and ball boys.

TD Garden is owned by Delaware North, so the Celtics do not employ arena workers who handle things such as concessions sales, maintenance, and security. As of Monday, the team was not involved in any larger Garden plan to offer those employees compensation. The Celtics have nine remaining regular-season games.

As of Monday night, the Celtics were still awaiting the results of their coronavirus testing that was done over the weekend. The team organized the tests after it was revealed last Wednesday that Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for coronavirus. On Thursday, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive, too. The Jazz faced the Celtics in Boston on March 6.