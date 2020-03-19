Celtics shooting guard Marcus Smart shares he has tested positive for coronavirus

Marcus Smart has tested positive for coronavirus, the Celtics guard shared in a Twitter video Thursday evening.

“I just found out I tested positive for the coronavirus,” Smart said. “I’m OK, I feel fine, I don’t feel any of the symptoms, but I can’t stress enough practicing social distancing and really keeping yourself away from a large group of people.”

Moments before Smart shared the news, the Celtics released a statement in which they said an unnamed player had tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Celtics, the player “has been in isolation for several days and will continue to do so while being monitored by team medical staff.”

Advertisement

Smart followed up his video with a note encouraging people to social distance, one of the protective measures that can slow the spread of coronavirus.

“The younger generation in our country MUST self distance,” Smart wrote. “This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!!”

The Celtics are still awaiting further test results. Players were tested over the weekend, according to a team source. Other staff and members of the traveling party have yet to be tested, the source said.

Shortly after the NBA announced the season has been suspended, the Celtics said players and staff would self-quarantine upon returning from Milwaukee last Thursday. The team also noted it has been in “constant communication” with Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials.

“We are exercising an abundance of caution in taking every measure to be vigilant and safe,” the team said.