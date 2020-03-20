How to pass the time? Here are Chad Finn’s top five Celtics games to watch

Los Angeles, CA - 06/12/08 - Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) lent a defensive hand guarding Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) in the 4th quarter. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin) section: Sports, reporter: Marc Spears, slug: 13celtics.
Paul Pierce guards Kobe Bryant. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
March 20, 2020 | 5:26 PM

Yes, John Havlicek stole the ball at the most opportune time to end the 1965 Eastern Conference finals, but that is not the choice here for the best Celtics game. Instead, it’s another game in which Havlicek starred, one widely considered the greatest game in the history of the NBA: Game 5 of the 1976 Finals against the Suns, a 128-126 victory in triple overtime.

So much happened in this game that is part of Celtics and NBA lore — Havlicek’s go-ahead bank shot at the end of the second overtime, Suns forward Gar Heard’s banner-scraping turnaround jumper to tie it again, little-used Celtic Glenn McDonald’s heroics in double overtime. But as I watched this time-capsule of a game again, with no 3-point line, Don Nelson out there running around in too-short shorts with his dad-bod, the unadorned scorer’s table that looked like it belonged at a flea market, and color analyst Rick Barry’s baby-blue leisure suit with the shirt unbuttoned to the belly, I kept thinking about one particular crazy moment, and how this game would have been perceived in the age of social media.

Advertisement

I think this one might have broken Twitter, not necessarily a bad thing, with the happenings immediately after Havlicek’s late shot in the second overtime. The fans rushed the parquet, but official Richie Powers correctly determined that two seconds should remain on the clock. While the officials were trying to get the players back to the court and fans off of it, play-by-play voice Brent Musberger suddenly saw something that alarmed him.

“A fight with Richie Powers!’’ he yelled. “Richie Powers is in a fight with a fan! Right here in front! Referee Richie Powers was assaulted by a fan!”

Sure enough, the cameras caught a fan and Powers grappling and exchanging blows. It is unreal to witness, in this post-Malace at the Palace world, in part since the players and announcers moved past it so quickly. Powers did, too. It was almost like it wasn’t out of the ordinary. If that happened today, the fan would be banned for life and the think pieces and talk shows would be insufferable. Instead, the fans went back to the stands, and everyone got back to the game.

And it was the best game I’ve ever seen. It’s also the craziest. A ref got slugged, and it might not have even been the strangest thing about it. Did I mention Barry’s wardrobe?

Chad Finn’s top five Celtics games to watch

Advertisement

5. Game 7, 1988 Eastern Conference semifinals: Celtics 118, Hawks 116

May 22, 1988

Larry outdueling ‘Nique gets the nod over The Truth vs. LeBron, Larry underneath to DJ, and Havlicek stealing the ball.

4. Game 4, 2008 NBA Finals: Celtics 97, Lakers 91

June 12, 2008

The never-quit Celtics rally from a 24-point deficit to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

3. Game 7, 1981 Eastern Conference Finals: Celtics 91, Sixers 90

May 3, 1981

Larry Legend wins it with a bank shot to complete a 3-1 comeback against their most contentious rival.

2. Game 7, 1962 NBA Finals: Celtics 110, Lakers 107, OT

April 17, 1962

Guess how many rebounds Bill Russell had in Game 7? Nope, guess higher: 40.

1. Game 5, 1976 NBA Finals: Celtics 128, Suns 126, 3OT

June 5, 1976

Widely considered the greatest NBA game ever played.

TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Bring some joy to your life with Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS.
Red Sox
How to pass the time? Here are Chad Finn’s top five Red Sox games to watch March 20, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Northeastern raised the Lou Lamoriello trophy after ending a 28-year drought Hockey East championship drought in 2016.
Media
NESN has college hockey fans covered this weekend March 20, 2020 | 3:44 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tom Brady
What Chris Godwin had to say about potentially giving Tom Brady his No. 12 March 20, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Tom Brady
How Boston sports radio reacted to Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers March 20, 2020 | 1:40 PM
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is leaving heartfelt comments to his former Patriots teammates March 20, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Tom Brady signing with the Bucs
Tom Brady
Here are the reported details of Tom Brady's new contract March 20, 2020 | 12:04 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 12: A view outside of TD Garden, the venue that hosts the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics on March 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. It has been announced that NBA and NHL seasons have been suspended due to COVID-19 with hopes of returning later in the spring. The NBA, NHL, NCAA and MLB have all announced cancellations or postponements of events because of the virus. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
'Delaware North, the Jacobs family, they need to step up here' March 20, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Why Chris Sale's Tommy John surgery might actually help the Red Sox March 20, 2020 | 9:52 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Tom Brady
What Bucs GM Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians had to say about the Tom Brady signing March 20, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Former New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon.
Patriots
Duron Harmon thanked Patriots fans after being traded to the Lions March 20, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Tom Brady signing with the Bucs
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer March 20, 2020 | 8:50 AM
Soccer
MLS targets May 10 return, considers extending into December March 20, 2020 | 8:07 AM
Soccer
England suspends soccer until April 30, will extend season March 20, 2020 | 8:04 AM
NFL
Saints coach Sean Payton says he tested positive for coronavirus March 20, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Baseball
MLB to pay minor leaguers through April 8; salaries TBD March 20, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Baseball
MLB calls off games in Mexico, Puerto Rico March 20, 2020 | 7:40 AM
MLB
Twin bill? Doubleheaders may be possibility to make up games March 20, 2020 | 7:38 AM
Health
Inside the week that has left the NBA and NHL shut down March 20, 2020 | 7:24 AM
Brighton- 06/19/18- The Boston Celtics held a grand opening of their new practice facilty, the Auerbach Center on Guest Street. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(lmetro)
NBA
NBA tells teams to close training and practice facilities to all players and staff March 20, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Olympics
Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games March 19, 2020 | 10:43 PM
Ice Cube could help bring back basketball, albeit on a limited basis.
Coronavirus Updates
Big3 reportedly planning virus-free hoop tournament next month March 19, 2020 | 10:37 PM
Marcus Smart looks on during the second half of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Celtics
Celtics guard Marcus Smart shares he has tested positive for coronavirus March 19, 2020 | 7:40 PM
Betting odds project Tom Brady to have a strong first season with his new team.
Tom Brady
What oddsmakers are predicting for Tom Brady's first season in Tampa March 19, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Chris Sale will miss the 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery.
Red Sox
6 things to know about Chris Sale's injury history and future March 19, 2020 | 7:19 PM
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 29: Defensive back Adrian Phillips #31 of the Los Angeles Chargers walks out of the tunnel prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Adrian Phillips
Patriots reportedly land Pro Bowl safety Adrian Phillips March 19, 2020 | 6:50 PM
Chris Sale will be the ace of the pitching staff in 2020.
Red Sox
Chris Sale to undergo Tommy John surgery March 19, 2020 | 5:05 PM
NFL
Los Angeles Rams release running back Todd Gurley March 19, 2020 | 4:46 PM
ESPN will re-air all of Tom Brady's Super Bowl wins in a seven-hour marathon on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Chad Finn: ESPN is airing a 7-hour Tom Brady marathon this Sunday March 19, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Media
Chad Finn: A clever Red Sox broadcaster found the perfect way to fill the void during the 1981 baseball strike – Strat-O-Matic March 19, 2020 | 3:53 PM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs in Dec. 2019.
Tom Brady
NFL free agency went on despite coronavirus, but there have been complications — even with Tom Brady March 19, 2020 | 3:44 PM