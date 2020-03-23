Remaining COVID-19 test results for Celtics players, staff members come back negative

The Celtics’ second batch of coronavirus test results showed on Monday that all of the remaining players and staff members tested negative, according to a team source.

On Thursday night, Celtics guard Marcus Smart revealed he had tested positive for the virus despite being asymptomatic, and that he had been in isolation since being tested the previous weekend.

“I’m OK,” Smart said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “I feel fine. I don’t feel any of the symptoms. But I can’t stress enough practicing social distancing, really keeping yourself away from a large group of people, and just really washing your hands, and help protect yourself, and help protect others by protecting yourself.”

In a news release Thursday night, the Celtics said Smart was the only player or staff member to test positive, but the team added it was still waiting to receive its final batch of results. Those results brought good news on Monday.

The Celtics pursued private testing after it was revealed on March 11 that Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for coronavirus, just five days after Utah played the Celtics at TD Garden. Since then, several other teams have undergone tests, including the Pistons, Nets, 76ers, Thunder, and Raptors.