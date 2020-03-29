Tacko Fall talks about his journey from Africa on ‘60 Minutes’

Celtics rookie Tacko Fall appeared on “60 Minutes” Sunday night to discuss his experience being recruited out of Africa at the age of 16, and the shady world of human trafficking designed to bring young basketball players to America.

Fall’s path eventually worked out despite a few hiccups with his visa, but for many other teenagers, they become ensnared in a world of middlemen who are looking to prey on teenagers and hoping to hit it big in the NBA.

Fall, at 7 feet 5 inches, who was born and raised in Senegal, immigrated to the United States from Dakar. He said the men who brokered his agreement to come to the United States “tried” to do right by him, despite the fact there were issues with his I-20 student visa along the way, which left his playing status in jeopardy at one point.

“For some reason, there was an issue with the school I was going to go to,” he recalled. “If you don’t go to the school you were supposed to go to, that school can cancel your [student visa]. Once they cancel your I-20, then you are here illegally.”