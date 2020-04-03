Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant will reportedly be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame

and will be inducted into the Baketball Hall of Fame.
and will be inducted into the Baketball Hall of Fame. –(Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
April 3, 2020

The basketball careers of Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant are joined at the hip.

They were the first two players drafted into the NBA out of high school in 20 years (Garnett in 1995 and Bryant in 1996), they played on the same All-Star team nine times, and faced off in two NBA Finals.

And now they will reportedly enter the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame together.

Garnett and Bryant, along with Spurs legend Tim Duncan, will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 induction class, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Friday.

Garnett averaged 17.8 points and 10 rebounds per game over his 21-year career. He was named an All-Star 15 times (including winning the All-Star Game MVP in 2003) and was selected to the All-NBA team nine times. He won the Defensive Player of the Year in his first season with the Celtics in the 2007-08 season and was named the NBA MVP for the 2003-04 season. And of course, he won the 2008 title with the Celtics, defeating Bryant’s Lakers.

Advertisement

It was also announced in February that Garnett’s No. 5 will be retired by the Celtics sometime during the 2020-21 season.

Bryant averaged 25 points and 4.7 assists per game over his 20-year career, all of which he played with the Lakers. He was named an All-Star 18 times (the second-most in NBA history) and shares the record for most NBA All-Star Game MVPs with Bob Pettit with four. Bryant was named the league’s MVP for the 2007-08 season and won five titles, one of which came over Garnett’s Celtics in 2010, where Bryant won one of his two Finals MVP awards.

Bryant will be inducted posthumously after dying in a helicopter crash that killed him, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in January.

Former Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich and former Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Eddie Sutton will also reportedly be inducted as part of the 2020 induction class.

The other finalists include WNBA legend Tamika Catchings, Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and Bentley University women’s basketball coach Barbara Stevens.

“To be included on such a list and be considered for the Basketball Hall of Fame is an incredible honor,” Stevens, who has won over 1,000 games in her career, told the Associated Press.

Advertisement

The 2020 induction class will officially be announced on Saturday, April 4 at noon on ESPN.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 29 in Springfield, Mass. There is a backup plan to hold the ceremony in October if the coronavirus pandemic prevents the ceremony from being held in August.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Kevin Garnett

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Stephon Gilmore defended Amari Cooper over a comment Rex Ryan made.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore defends Amari Cooper over Rex Ryan's comment April 3, 2020 | 8:37 PM
ESPN analyst Rex Ryan
NFL
ESPN's Rex Ryan apologizes for remark about Cowboys' Amari Cooper April 3, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos general manager John Elway hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who is the most talented quarterback you've ever seen? April 3, 2020 | 1:30 PM
MLB
DraftKings's lawsuit against MLB over sign stealing tossed out April 3, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Duron Harmon and Jonathan Jones converge to make a tackle on Josh Allen during a 2019 Bills-Patriots game.
Patriots
Bills GM thinks it's 'funny and comical' to dismiss Patriots in 2020 April 3, 2020 | 9:28 AM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft shares why, how he led effort to deliver much-needed masks April 3, 2020 | 9:17 AM
New York Jets' Brandon Copeland speaks after winning the Allen Page Community Award at the NFL Players Association annual state of the union news conference Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla., The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Patriots
Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland is leading personal finance webinars for his NFL peers April 3, 2020 | 8:10 AM
Julian Edelman's Planet Fitness workout
Patriots
Here's Julian Edelman's 10-minute, at-home workout April 3, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Alyssa Thomas and the rest of the WNBA will have to wait to play.
WNBA
WNBA postpones start of season this month because of virus April 3, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Patriots running back James White.
Patriots
James White defined expectations for the Patriots without Tom Brady April 2, 2020 | 5:16 PM
WEEI logo
Sports Radio
WEEI, 98.5 The Sports Hub owners will implement pay cuts, layoffs, and furloughs April 2, 2020 | 4:42 PM
College Basketball Scandal
What we learned from HBO's 'The Scheme' doc on the college basketball bribery scandal April 2, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Peter Ling (left) and Lucas Stowe were four-year varsity players on the Phillips Andover baseball team.
Baseball
Phillips Andover sent students home. And now spring sports seasons are over, too. April 2, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Watch: Drone footage of a deserted Fenway Park April 2, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Dr. Mike Halperin, left, and healthcare worker Blanca Velez in New York. Velez is wearing Halperin's goggles.
Sports News
Skiers and snowboarders are donating goggles to doctors in need of protective equipment April 2, 2020 | 12:20 PM
Derek Jeter's mansion in Tampa.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady has moved to Tampa — and is living in Derek Jeter's mansion April 2, 2020 | 11:59 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Jarrett Stidham #4 of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
We watched every Jarrett Stidham throw from 2019. Here's what he could bring to the Patriots' offense. April 2, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Tom Brady, Philip Rivers
Tom Brady
Why the Colts wanted Philip Rivers over Tom Brady despite 'extensive scouting' April 2, 2020 | 10:08 AM
NFL
NFLPA describes change in CBA language as not 'substantive' April 2, 2020 | 8:35 AM
BG Store print scan/ Globe photo Frank O'Brien 9/10/1978. Red Sox Vs Yankees Bottom of 9th inning. sox bench The Red Sox bench during a 1978 game against the Yankees (from left to right): manager Don Zimmer, Butch Hobson, Bob Bailey, trainer Charlie Moss, Al Jackson, Mike Torrez, and Dwight Evans.
Sports Q
What is your all-time favorite Boston sports team from a single season? April 2, 2020 | 7:36 AM
Olympics
Simone Biles on 2021 Olympics: 'Nothing is set in stone' April 2, 2020 | 7:32 AM
In this July 11, 2019, file photo, spectators watch near an artist's rendering during a groundbreaking ceremony for Polar Park, a new minor league baseball stadium in Worcester.
Red Sox
PawSox ballpark construction project in Worcester is halted April 1, 2020 | 10:21 PM
AFC quarterback Lamar Jackson, of the Baltimore Ravens, (8) looks to pass, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
NFL
Antonio Brown, Lamar Jackson working out together April 1, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Chad Finn: What we miss about Opening Day at Fenway Park April 1, 2020 | 10:07 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick’s message for surviving coronavirus: ‘Let’s keep stringing good days together’ April 1, 2020 | 7:32 PM
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) heads to the practice field during NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass. With time growing short before their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots suddenly have an unexpected hole in the middle of their offensive line following the weekend hospitalization of starting center David Andrews because of blood clots in his lung. Andrews, 27, was released from the hospital Monday night, Aug. 26, 2019, according to the Boston Globe. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
David Andrews is 'ready to get back' to the Patriots April 1, 2020 | 7:11 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady waves to the crowd after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. The Miami Dolphins signed seven potential starters, but none will help their chances of overtaking the New England Patriots in the AFC East as much as Tom Brady did by bolting from Boston for Tampa Bay. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)
Patriots
The rest of the AFC East is hoping to capitalize on Tom Brady's departure April 1, 2020 | 7:08 PM
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks during the Major League Soccer 25th Season kickoff event in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
New England Revolution
MLS cutting pay of top executives, some staff April 1, 2020 | 6:02 PM
New England Patriots backup quarterback Cody Kessler warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Patriots release quarterback Cody Kessler April 1, 2020 | 4:18 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman stands on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Julian Edelman
Julian Edelman is hosting a free virtual workout class April 1, 2020 | 1:58 PM