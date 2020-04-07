Jayson Tatum will match up to $250,000 in donations to Greater Boston Food Bank amid coronavirus outbreak

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum on Monday pledged to match up to $250,000 in donations to the Greater Boston Food Bank as families grapple with economic uncertainty during the COVID-19 crisis. Tatum and Wizards star Bradley Beal, a fellow St. Louis native, have also pledged to team up to match another $250,000 for the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

“Just trying to find a way that I could be of some assistance during this time,” Tatum said. “Always trying to find a way to give back.”

With the NBA season postponed indefinitely, Tatum has mostly been waiting for clarity, just like everyone else. He said he does not have a basketball hoop at his home, so he has been staying in shape by jumping rope, lifting weights, and riding his Peloton bike.

Advertisement

“It’s not as lavish as the practice facility, but you make do with what you’ve got and make the most out of it,” he said, adding later, “Maybe I’ll get like a hoop that I could put on the outside of a garage or something.”

On Sunday, Tatum watched the rebroadcast of the Lakers’ 83-79 win over the Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals. Tatum, a lifelong Kobe Bryant fan, was just 12 years old when he watched that game live. He remembers hoping Bryant would avenge the Lakers’ 2008 Finals loss to the Celtics, and he was glad when they did.

“I forgot how low scoring of a game it was, how every possession was tough, and guys looked like they were exhausted,” Tatum said. “I just kind of look at it differently now with my understanding that NBA basketball is different.”

Tatum, who was named an All-Star this season for the first time, is hopeful that the NBA will return soon, and that he will have a chance to make a push toward his first Finals appearance. But he understands that there is good reason to be tentative.