Kevin Garnett says his dream is to reactivate the Seattle SuperSonics: ‘I think it’s needed and it’s essential’

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 11: Former Boston Celtics player Kevin Garnett looks on during a game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on February 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. Paul Pierce's jersey will be retired following the game. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Kevin Garnett. –Adam Glanzman / Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
TIM REYNOLDS,
AP
April 9, 2020 | 10:07 AM

Kevin Garnett always found Seattle to be a difficult place for opponents. He played in 27 games there during his NBA career, leaving the court as a winner only eight times.

He remembers those days. And respects them, too.

In a wide-ranging interview this week with The Associated Press, Garnett covered plenty of topics, including the announcement over the weekend that he officially is a member of the Class of 2020 for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, his relationship with fellow inductee Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus pandemic, and his plans for the next five and 10 years.

But there was also a surprise: Garnett revealed a deep affinity for Seattle, to the point where he said he’d like to see the NBA return to that city — and said he would bring a team there if he could.

Advertisement

“If I have a dream, I would say that I would love to be able to go and buy the Seattle SuperSonics and reactivate the Seattle Northwest and get NBA loving back going into that area,” said Garnett, who starred for Minnesota and Boston and also played for Brooklyn. “I think it’s needed and it’s essential. Seattle was huge to our league. Not just Portland, but the whole northwest. I would love to be able to do that.”

These days, it’s not that uncommon for Garnett to be thinking big.

He found out late last week that he had been officially selected to the Hall of Fame, part of a nine-person group that will include four going in as players — himself, Bryant, Tim Duncan and Tamika Catchings. He raved about each for various reasons; Bryant for his competitive fire, Duncan because they were elite at the same position, Catchings for her body of work.

He said he still savors his battles with Bryant and Duncan.

“I like to think that steel sharpens steel, and I like to think that all three of us pushed each other to be the best that we could be,” Garnett said. “To be going in such a class like this, I’m more than honored.”

Advertisement

And the news came at a time where the coronavirus pandemic overshadows everything. Garnett has even limited how much news he can absorb, saying too much of what he sees is “scary.”

“I’ll be honest, I’ve just been feeding myself things to stay stimulated and I exercise a lot,” Garnett said. “I should be able to run a marathon when this (is) over with. … I’ve unplugged from the overall beast of it. I’m feeding myself with books, feeding myself with documentaries.”

They are a necessary distraction, in what has been a trying year. Garnett does not have great things to say about 2020, with the pandemic coming when he is still personally reeling from Bryant’s Jan. 26 death in a helicopter crash.

“I ain’t going to front, man, since Kobe died, it’s been like upside down. 2020 has been (awful),” Garnett said. “So, I’ve just been trying to maintain and … appreciating some of the small intangible things and actually enjoying life a little bit or trying to and be productive.”

For Garnett, that passion intersects with one of the passions Bryant had: Creating content. Bryant was connecting with people through children’s books, documentaries and other projects, and Garnett has a similar diversity in his content plans these days.

Garnett has a company called Content Cartel that he’s working hard to continue building now, even when basketball is in its hiatus for at least another several weeks.

“I got stories for every event it feels like,” he said. “I want to share that. They’re fun stories, they’re stuff that I’ve survived, they’re stuff that I think is compelling, I think it’s stuff that younger generation or younger people, or even people period can take from and use as a solution or as influence.”

Advertisement

And if he had one piece of advice for players today, as they deal with these uncertain times, it was this: Stay ready.

“Tomorrow is everything,” Garnett said. “So I think players obviously need to be locked into tomorrow and trying to create a tomorrow for not just them, but for their families. You’ve got to stay ready. I would stay as sharp as I could. It’s always something that you can do. We’re in this all together, man. This ain’t someone or one single individual going through it. We, everyone around the globe, are going through this.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Sports

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NBA
NBA says players will receive full checks on April 15 April 9, 2020 | 12:58 PM
Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday.
Julian Edelman
Julian Edelman has vandalism charge dropped April 9, 2020 | 12:03 PM
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 21: Colby Cave #26 of the Boston Bruins, center, skates against the Winnipeg Jets during his first NHL game at TD Garden on December 21, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Colby Cave
Former Bruin Colby Cave remains in a coma after brain surgery. His wife says, 'we need a miracle' April 9, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Paul Pierce Boston Celtics
Celtics
Paul Pierce to participate in ESPN-televised H-O-R-S-E competition April 9, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Tom Brady in Dec. 2019.
Tom Brady
Brian Westbrook criticized Tom Brady's advice in Howard Stern interview April 9, 2020 | 10:29 AM
Josh Hamilton.
MLB
Josh Hamilton indicted, accused of beating 14-year-old daughter April 9, 2020 | 7:43 AM
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's latest book to debut atop best-seller list April 9, 2020 | 7:38 AM
Susan Biddle
March Madness
Surplus of chicken wings follows March Madness cancellation April 9, 2020 | 7:29 AM
New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson, left, breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
These 5 players will determine the success of the defense-first Patriots April 9, 2020 | 7:08 AM
Bobby Valentine after being introduced as the new Red Sox manager in 2011.
Sports Q
What is your least-favorite single-season Boston team? April 9, 2020 | 6:36 AM
An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
NBA
Report: NBA considering ‘diabetes-like’ testing for coronavirus that could accelerate return of game April 8, 2020 | 10:53 PM
Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Bucs
Tom Brady
What Jameis Winston had to say about being replaced by Tom Brady April 8, 2020 | 10:41 PM
Golf
Fan sues Tiger Woods, caddie, claiming he was pushed 2 years ago April 8, 2020 | 4:35 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability)
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says Gisele wrote a letter expressing dissatisfaction with their marriage April 8, 2020 | 12:10 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, Haku Shimasaki, 9, of Japan, throws down a huge run during the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships in Vail, Colo. Jake Burton Carpenter, the man who changed the game on the mountain by fulfilling a grand vision of what a snowboard could be, died Wednesday night, Nov. 20, 2019, of complications stemming from a relapse of testicular cancer. He was 65. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP, File)/Vail Daily via AP)
Local
Burton to donate 500,000 respirator masks across Northeast April 8, 2020 | 11:38 AM
Goalkeeper Florence Schelling of Switzerland (41) blocks a shot by Maria Lindh of Sweden (19) during the first period of the women's bronze medal ice hockey game at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Hockey
Former Northeastern star becomes first woman to serve as GM of a top-level men's hockey team April 8, 2020 | 11:01 AM
Tom Brady discussed a wide range of subjects with Howard Stern.
Tom Brady
The 10 most interesting things from Tom Brady's expansive Howard Stern interview April 8, 2020 | 9:43 AM
Kevin Garnett is introduced as a member of the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2007.
Celtics
Kevin Garnett said he wishes he'd come to Boston sooner in his career April 8, 2020 | 9:21 AM
Hockey
Commissioner Gary Bettman raises possibility of NHL not completing regular season April 8, 2020 | 7:58 AM
Olympics
Athletes already qualified for Tokyo Games get to keep spots April 8, 2020 | 7:52 AM
MLB
He won a World Series. Now, he'll graduate medical school early to go fight coronavirus. April 8, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Chris Sale was already due to begin the season on the injured list.
MLB
What Chris Sale said about playing the season in Arizona April 8, 2020 | 7:39 AM
New Balance face masks at its Lawrence, MA factory.
Local
An inside look into New Balance's quest to produce face masks April 8, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Colby Cave (26) battles for the puck.
Bruins
Former Bruin Colby Cave hospitalized after suffering brain bleed April 7, 2020 | 11:13 PM
Danny Amendola
Health
Danny Amendola is hosting a free virtual workout class April 7, 2020 | 9:22 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) speaks with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Tom Brady
Read between the lines of Tom Brady's Players' Tribune essay: He's unhappy with Bill Belichick April 7, 2020 | 6:54 PM
Larry Bird and Magic Johnson tangle in a 1984 game.
Celtics
Chad Finn: What I learned from watching hours of old NBA games April 7, 2020 | 4:22 PM
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale.
Red Sox
Chris Sale, days after Tommy John surgery, is prepping for rehab – wherever that may be April 7, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Tom Brady's Bucs jersey
NFL
The Buccaneers unveiled their new uniforms, including Tom Brady's April 7, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Many have been discussing whether Jarrett Stidham could replace Tom Brady next season.
Patriots
3 things we learned from Bleacher Report's feature on Jarrett Stidham April 7, 2020 | 2:32 PM