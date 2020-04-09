Paul Pierce to participate in ESPN-televised H-O-R-S-E competition

Former Celtics forward Paul Pierce is among the eight participants slated to compete in ESPN’s NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge.

Pierce, who retired in 2017 and now works as a basketball analyst for ESPN, will be joined by fellow NBAer-turned-analyst Chauncey Billups, new Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catchings, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr., Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley, and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.

The field will be divided into two groups in a single-elimination tourney.

Players will attempt to match shots from their opponents from their respective, isolated home courts. If a player is unable to match a made shot, then he/she will receive a letter. Once a player receives all letters in H-O-R-S-E, he/she is eliminated.

A coin toss will determine who shoots first, with the more senior player calling heads or tails. Dunking is not allowed.

Pierce’s first-round matchup will be LaVine. If he advances, he will face either Paul or Quigley.

ESPN will broadcast all games, starting with the opening round on Sunday.

Below is the complete schedule.

Sunday, April 12, 7-9 p.m.

Billups vs. Young

Catchings vs. Conley Jr.

LaVine vs. Pierce

Paul vs. Quigley

Thursday, April 16, 9-11 p.m.