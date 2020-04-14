Emoni Bates won Gatorade’s national player of the year. Jayson Tatum was the one to break the news.

Bates is the first sophomore to ever win the award.

Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
LARRY LAGE,
AP
April 14, 2020

Emoni Bates of Michigan was awakened with good news on Tuesday.

Bates was named Gatorade’s national player of the year in high school basketball, becoming the first sophomore to win the award, and was informed during a FaceTime call with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

“I was shocked and real surprised,” Bates said later in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “It means a lot to me, especially to be the youngest to win this award.”

Bates beat out Evan Mobley of California and Cade Cunningham of Texas, the top-ranked seniors in the country. The 6-foot-11 Mobley has signed to play at Southern California next season and the 6-6 Cunningham is headed for Oklahoma State.

Advertisement

“I called Emoni this morning, congratulated him on winning and it looked like he just woke up,” Tatum recalled. “When I told him, his mouth dropped.”

Bates could potentially be selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

“He’s the real deal,” said Tatum, who won Gatorade’s award in 2016. “I’ve seen him play and work out in person, and I’ve seen his highlights on Twitter. He can do it all. I told him he has what it takes and everyone knows it. He just has to stay motivated, hungry and keep working.”

The 6-foot-9 guard averaged 32 points this year. His chance to help Ypsilanti Lincoln High School repeat as state champions was cut short during the playoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gatorade has recognized the nation’s best high school basketball player since 1986, when J.R. Reid won the award. Reid went on to star at North Carolina and play in the NBA.

Former winners such as LeBron James have combined to win five NBA MVP awards, make 69 All-Star Game appearances and become first-round draft picks 26 times.

Bates does not appear to be interested in reclassifying to make next season his last in high school, a move that would put him on the path to play college basketball early and guarantee his eligibility for the draft in two years.

Advertisement

“There’s really no focus on reclassing up,” his father, E.J. Bates, told the AP last week.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics High School Sports

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians Wednesday, April 24, 2013, in Chicago.
MLB
MLB players, employees to participate in largest coronavirus antibody study in U.S. April 14, 2020 | 9:31 PM
09/12/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox DH David Ortiz is pictured as he hits a home run. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles in a regular season MLB baseball gamut Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section: metro topic: Red Sox-Orioles
TV
Instant Replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday night April 14, 2020 | 2:31 PM
Hank Steinbrenner
Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees co-owner, dies at 63 April 14, 2020 | 1:34 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
Here’s how networks plan to cover the NFL Draft April 14, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Dwight Evans, 1976 (24)
MLB
Who are 3 former MLB players who should be in the Hall of Fame? April 14, 2020 | 1:20 PM
Steve Pearce is on the 10-day injured list.
Red Sox
2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce announced his retirement April 14, 2020 | 11:12 AM
Wisconsin's Zack Baun during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Patriots
Here's who Mel Kiper Jr. projects the Patriots will take in his latest mock draft April 14, 2020 | 10:24 AM
Chris Hogan.
Patriots
McCourty brothers advocate for return of Chris Hogan to Patriots April 14, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Richard Seymour was not selected for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Patriots
Why Richard Seymour deserves Patriots’ Hall call April 14, 2020 | 8:24 AM
NFL
Panthers make Christian McCaffrey highest-paid running back April 14, 2020 | 7:36 AM
Olympics
Tokyo 2020: 'No B Plan' for another Olympic postponement April 14, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Football
XFL files for bankruptcy, cites COVID-19 crisis April 14, 2020 | 7:16 AM
Julian Edelman took part in the Patriots' OTAs Thursday.
NFL
NFL, union approve virtual offseason workout program April 13, 2020 | 6:09 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is shown during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif. Towns says his mother is hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma after contracting the new coronavirus. Towns talked about his mother's condition Wednesday, March 25, 2020, on his Instagram page and urged his followers to take COVID-19 seriously and practice social distancing. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
NBA
Mother of Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19 April 13, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Media
ESPN asks highest-paid commentators to take pay cut amid employee furloughs April 13, 2020 | 4:55 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the fourth quarter. The New England Patriots host the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card AFC Division game Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Bill Belichick
What Bill Belichick had to say about Tom Brady's departure April 13, 2020 | 4:15 PM
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: A general view of signage during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
NFL
ESPN, NFL Network to combine for NFL draft telecast April 13, 2020 | 2:44 PM
Coming in at the bottom of Chad Finn's rankings? You can probably guess.
Celtics
Chad Finn: Let's rank the sports commissioners April 13, 2020 | 11:42 AM
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine, Feb. 27, 2020.
Patriots QB
What the Patriots would reportedly have to trade to move up for a quarterback in the draft April 13, 2020 | 10:49 AM
Alex Cora, Bill Belichick, David Ortiz
Red Sox
Three major Boston sports stories coronavirus has obscured and/or delayed April 13, 2020 | 9:51 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
Roger Goodell will announce this year's NFL draft picks from his home April 12, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Gordon Hayward smiles during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Celtics
Gordon, Robyn Hayward talk adjusting to their new normal April 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tony Dungy said it will be weird to root for Tom Brady now that Brady is in Tampa Bay.
Tony Dungy
What Tony Dungy said about Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers April 11, 2020 | 9:28 PM
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney takes questions from reporters during a news conference, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Boston. The NHL hockey team are bringing head coach Bruce Cassidy back next season, dropping the interim tag from his title as a reward for leading the team back to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Bruins
Don Sweeney says he hopes Torey Krug hasn't played his last game with the Bruins April 11, 2020 | 8:02 PM
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine.
Patriots
5 potential fits at quarterback for the Patriots in the NFL Draft April 11, 2020 | 7:16 PM
Frederick Scott played three seasons at Rider.
College Sports
What Frederick Scott said about joining the BC basketball team April 11, 2020 | 6:21 PM
The Celtics might have faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals this season.
NBA
Examining an NBA playoffs that weren't - and wondering what might have been April 11, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Meghan Duggan of the United States Women's Ice Hockey team after winning a gold medal at the 2018 Olympics.
Local
US women’s hockey captain Meghan Duggan subs in for Danvers gym teacher battling coronavirus April 11, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Boston-11/29/18 The Boston Bruins vs Islanders- Bruins Colby Cave(left) hugs Ryan Donato after Donato scored the winniing goal in a shootout. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
'It’s hard to put my feelings into words': Bruins issue statements following death of Colby Cave April 11, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Andrew Benintendi, Ryan Zimmerman.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Assigning a statistical comp to each member of the 2020 Red Sox April 11, 2020 | 11:48 AM