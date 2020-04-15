Jayson Tatum says he hasn’t picked up a basketball since games stopped last month

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics face the New York Knicks on Sunday.
Jayson Tatum. –David Zalubowski/AP Photo
By
April 15, 2020 | 11:42 AM

Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum says he hasn’t touched a basketball since scoring 30 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers on March 10.

“I got weights and bands and a bike to do some cardio,” Tatum said Tuesday. “It’s tough, but on the other side, I know there are more important things going on in the world,”

Since the NBA suspended its season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tatum has tried to make the best of an extended stay at his home in the Boston area.

“I’ve been taking time to relax and be at home with my son every day,” he said in a telephone interview. “I am trying to enjoy this time and the things we usually take for granted.”

On Monday, Tatum said during an appearance ESPN’s “The Jump” that he thought about getting a hoop, but decided against it because of the weather. 

“Five out of six days, it’s raining,” Tatum told host Rachel Nichols. “It’s still pretty cold up here. It’s not the best conditions to be outside playing.

 

