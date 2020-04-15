Morning sports update: Ray Allen said he received death threats after leaving the Celtics in 2012

On Tuesday, it was announced that Hank Steinbrenner, oldest son of George Steinbrenner, died at age of 63. The cause, according to a family announcement, was a “longstanding health issue.”

Ray Allen talked about Kevin Garnett and leaving the Celtics: At some point in the future when sports return and fans are allowed back into venues, Kevin Garnett’s number will be retired by the Celtics. His former teammates from the last Boston title will be there, with possibly one notable exception.

Ray Allen, whose relationship with several Celtics — including Garnett — deteriorated after he left for the rival Miami Heat in free agency in 2012, remains distant from many of his former teammates.

In a recent recording of “The Cedric Maxwell Podcast,” Allen spoke about his current feelings on the matter.

“I think that is really a subject that is undecided yet,” Allen said of a potential appearance at Garnett’s ceremony. “It would take Kevin and I to have a conversation moving forward.”

On the subject of his departure to Miami and the ramifications it’s had, Allen didn’t hold back.

“What is it now? It’s 2020, so you’re talking about nine years now and I’ve gotten so much hate, death threats, vitriol from Boston fans,” Allen explained. “Obviously these guys have kind of removed me from the ‘Big Three,’ said so many negative things about me, and I [haven’t] had one negative thing to say about any of them.”

“It hurt me over the course of this time just to hear some of the things that have been said,” Allen added.

“It was a shame because Boston was a place that I loved playing,” Allen noted afterward. “I finally felt that like I was somewhere that when you’re moving through the city — although it was tough being a Celtic — you knew that every night people were tuning into the games, people were rabid about what’s going on with the Boston Celtics and everything. That to me was special.”

On Garnett specifically, Allen said he still feels like he’s “not wanted.”

“I never had any ill-will towards Kevin,” Allen added. “This is not a two-way argument or debate. This is him. He dug his heels in the sand and he decided I’m not a brother of his anymore and so I said ‘cool.’ I moved forward. I have a family, I’m retired. I’ve moved on and I’m not going to go anywhere where I’m not wanted and I do believe that sentiment has been relayed quite often on social media and on so many different outlets.”

Trivia: Who holds the single season Red Sox record for most strikeouts by a batter?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He shares a last name with an Italian soccer club.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick has…jokes?

Bill Belichick the comedian? 🎤@BenjaminSWatson recalls the time Belichick told jokes on stage during the Patriots 'rookie' team show: pic.twitter.com/9X6DE3Di1t — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 14, 2020

Eduardo Rodriguez homered as Rafael Devers in a game of “MLB The Show 20”:

On this day: In 1946, Greek runner Stylianos Kyriakides won the 50th edition of the Boston Marathon in the most unlikely of circumstances. In the first post-World War II marathon, it was simply a miracle that the 36-year-old Kyriakides — a pre-war Olympian — was able to compete and finish a 26.2-mile event.

He survived Nazi occupation of Greece during the war, almost dying of starvation, and narrowly avoiding execution in one instance only after a German solider saw his identification pass from the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

But Kyriakides not only made it to Boston for the ’46 marathon, but managed to defeat his friend and rival, John A. Kelley, for a famous victory.

“How can you beat a guy like that?” Kelley said afterward. “He wasn’t running for himself, he was doing it for his country.”

Kyriakides used the fame his win gave him to raise money and supplies for Greece, and has since been unofficially labeled as the first charity runner in marathon history.

In 2004, NBC made a short documentary about Kyriakides as part of its coverage of the Athens Olympics:

Daily highlight: Tedy Bruschi and his kids have been practicing a lacrosse-basketball hybrid for trick shots and the result was excellent.

Trivia answer: Mike Napoli.