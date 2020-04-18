NBC Sports Boston is airing a bunch more old Celtics games

Themes include the Best of Larry Bird, Best of 2008, and Victory from the Jaws of Defeat.

Larry Bird
Larry Bird –Barry Chin/The Boston Globe
By
Sports columnist
April 18, 2020 | 11:57 AM

NBC Sports Boston has added another slate of games to its “Classic Celtics” broadcasts, featuring some of the best performances by Larry Bird and Paul Pierce and including several guests stars providing commentary.

The new series of games begins Sunday with a pair of comeback victories, with NBC Sports Boston integrating a theme element into this group of classics. Themes include the Best of Larry Bird, Best of 2008, and Victory from the Jaws of Defeat.

Fans will continue to hear unique first-hand accounts from Celtics players, executives, and legends of teams past during the telecasts. Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, Kendrick Perkins, Eddie House, Jerry Sichting, and Gerald Henderson are among the guests that will appear (from their homes, of course) to commentate.

Here’s the schedule:

GREAT COMEBACKS

7 p.m., Sunday, April 19th

Celtics vs Nets, May 25, 2002
Pierce and Antoine Walker lead the Celtics on the greatest fourth-quarter comeback in NBA Playoff history.  

9 p.m., Sunday, April 19

Celtics vs Lakers, June 12, 2008

The Celtics fight back from 24 points down to win Game 4 of the 2008 NBA Finals.

THE BEST OF LARRY BIRD

8 p.m., Monday, April 20

Celtics vs Hawks, March 12, 1985

Bird scores a franchise-record 60 points against the Hawks.

8 p.m., Tuesday, April 21

Celtics vs Laker, June 8, 1984

The ‘heat game’ between the Celtics and Lakers in Game 5 of the 1984 NBA Finals.

8 p.m., Wednesday, April 22

Celtics vs Hawks from May 22, 1988

Larry Bird and Dominique Wilkins staged one of the greatest duels in NBA history.

VICTORY FROM THE JAWS OF DEFEAT

7 p.m., Sunday, April 26

Celtics vs Lakers, May 31, 1984

Gerald Henderson stole James Worthy’s inbounds pass with 13 seconds left in the game to tie it.  The Celtics won in overtime and tied the NBA Finals at one game apiece.

 9 p.m., Sunday, April 26

Celtics vs Pistons, May 26, 1987

Larry Bird stole the ball and a likely win from the Detroit Pistons in Game 5 of the 1987 Eastern Conference Finals.

BEST OF 2008

8 p.m., Monday, April 27

Celtics vs Wizards, November 2, 2007

Opening night of the 2007-2008 regular season.

8 p.m., Wednesday, April 29

Celtics vs Cavaliers, May 18, 2008

Paul Pierce vs LeBron James in an epic Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs.

8 p.m, Friday, May 1

Celtics vs Lakers, June 5, 2008

Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Lakers.

