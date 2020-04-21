Tacko Fall and Jaylen Brown went live on the NBA’s Instagram. Here’s what you missed

Fall, who recently started teaching himself how to play the guitar, showed off his skills for teammate Jaylen Brown during a live story on the NBA’s Instagram account Monday afternoon.

Tacko Fall’s new quarantine hobby appears to be coming along.

Fall strummed the introduction to Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song,” and, after three tries, Brown was able to guess the tune’s title.

Tacko Fall showed off his guitar skills on IG live with Jaylen Brown. pic.twitter.com/m77IpfOge7 — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) April 20, 2020

“People don’t understand how hard it is for someone with fingers that enlarged,” Brown said.

Brown has also indulged in his musical pursuits during the NBA shutdown, as the 23-year-old has been honing his piano playing since his rookie year.

The pair also attempted to dance to Drake’s new song, “Toosie Slide.”

Here’s what else the pair discussed during their 25-minute chat:

▪ Fall said he thought he was going to get drafted in 2019, but he ended up going undrafted. The Celtics were the first team to call and signed the 7-foot-5 center to an Exhibit-10 contract that later became a two-way deal.