Robert Parish chose a winner between the 1986 Celtics and 1997 Chicago Bulls

"For good reason, we had a better bench."

Robert Parish, Larry Bird, and Kevin McHale on the Celtics' bench.
Robert Parish, Larry Bird, and Kevin McHale on the Celtics' bench. –AP
SHARE TWEET 4 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 22, 2020

Over the course of his NBA career, Robert Parish has suited up for two legendary teams.

As one of the original Big Three, Parish spent 14 seasons on the Celtics and played alongside Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Danny Ainge. In 1986, he went head-to-head against Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the first round of the NBA Playoffs; in Game 2, Jordan dropped 63 points. The Celtics would win the series and go on to defeat the Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals, clinching their 16th banner and Parish’s third championship ring with the team.

Then, after a stint on the Hornets, Parish signed as a free agent with the Bulls in 1997 and joined forces with  Jordan – going on to win his fourth NBA championship title with Bulls that season. It was yet another accolade added to his list of career success, and no small feat to have won a title with two iconic franchises.

Advertisement

This week, when he was asked in an interview with Barstool Radio Chicago on Sirius XM who he thought would win a seven-game series, the 1986 Celtics or the 1997 Bulls, Parish chose his original squad.

“The Celtics,” Parish said. “For good reason, we had a better bench. I think that would have been the difference.  Our bench was stronger.  After Toni [Kukoc], the rest of those guys, you know, just — I’m trying to be polite here — complementary players.”

That’s not to downplay the competitiveness of Jordan, which Parish knows firsthand as both his competitor and teammate. While appearing on the Locked on Celtics podcast, Parish detailed a heated moment he had with Jordan in practice one time when the Bulls’ second team was going against the starters.

“I was talking trash to Michael because he and Scottie was enjoying their dominance over the second team,” he said. “Then when the second team finally got a center that could enhance their abilities, the first team could no longer enjoy dominance over the second team. So I just wanted to let them know that they’re no longer the king on the block…He was at half court and I was at the top of the key. I think he was a bit ticked off, too, because the second team was kicking their butt at the time and I was talking trash.

Advertisement

“I didn’t back down,” Parish added. “He said he would kick my butt, and I told him he felt that strongly about it, come and get some. That was the end of it. We didn’t have another confrontation.”

Parrish would finish his NBA career on the Bulls and retire after that season. He is the Celtics’ all-time leader in offensive rebounds (3,450), defensive rebounds (7,601), and blocks (1,703).

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw lines up for a play as the South squad runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
NFL Draft
Imagining the Patriots' draft board: 50 players who would fit in Foxborough April 22, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Ron Roenicke, Chaim Bloom
Red Sox
Red Sox remove interim tag from Ron Roenicke's title April 22, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Rob Gronkowski.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski explains why he came out of retirement and how he ended up with the Buccaneers April 22, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Ty Law
Patriots
25 years ago, the Patriots landed two Hall of Famers in one draft. Let’s revisit it April 22, 2020 | 4:41 PM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 3: From left, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Tom Brady #12, Rob Gronkowski #87, Dion Lewis #33, and James White #28 walk onto the field carrying Vince Lombardi trophies before the opening day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park on April 3, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady together again? That's good on and off the field. April 22, 2020 | 4:36 PM
Bill Belichick has been a major part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team program.
Patriots
Only Bill Belichick knows what's next for the Patriots April 22, 2020 | 4:33 PM
FILE— In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora talks about the dismissal of president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, during a news conference before the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston. Cora was fired by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, a day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport's sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Red Sox
Timeline: MLB’s investigation into the Red Sox April 22, 2020 | 4:33 PM
Doc Rivers and Kevin Garnett in 2012.
Celtics
Members of the 2008 Celtics still maintain an active group text April 22, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora watches from the dugout during Friday's game against the Rays.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Will Alex Cora manage the Red Sox again? April 22, 2020 | 3:43 PM
Muffet McGraw Final Four
College Sports
Notre Dame's Muffet McGraw retires after 33 seasons April 22, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Alex Cora in 2019.
Red Sox
MLB released its report on the Red Sox' sign-stealing investigation April 22, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady at Patriots practice in 2017.
Patriots
John Lynch said the 49ers considered trying to sign Tom Brady April 22, 2020 | 2:47 PM
Stephen England rooftop Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon
This ultra-marathoner was supposed to run Boston. Instead, he ran a marathon on his rooftop. April 22, 2020 | 1:22 PM
In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker after catching a pass.
Gronk
Rob Gronkowski will continue to wear No. 87 for the Buccaneers April 22, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Rob Gronkowski Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady celebrates his reunion with Rob Gronkowski April 22, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrating a touchdown.
Patriots
Ian Rapoport explained how Tom Brady helped initiate the Rob Gronkowski trade April 22, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Drew Rosenhaus SportsCenter
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski's agent explains his client's decision to return to football April 22, 2020 | 9:56 AM
The Lowell Spinners are reportedly one of the teams that could be cut under MLB's proposal, according to Baseball America.
Baseball
Minor leagues prepared to accept reduction to 120 affiliates April 22, 2020 | 8:08 AM
Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors reacts in the final seconds of a 122-117 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Coronavirus
Want professional sports to return in the United States? Consider Canada's approach. April 22, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record in 2 hours 1 minute 40 seconds in Belrin in 2018.
Coronavirus
Berlin Marathon can’t be run as planned in September April 22, 2020 | 7:48 AM
College Sports
Expect college football to take the slow road back April 22, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Bruins players held a Zoom call Tuesday to watch Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.
Boston Bruins
What happened when the 2011 Bruins got together (virtually) to watch the Stanley Cup clincher April 22, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots coach
Patriots
Here are the Patriots’ 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft April 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Xavier McKinney Alabama
Patriots
Chad Finn: A serious yet lighthearted look at a crucial Patriots draft April 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON, MA. 06/ 18 / 2011: A BRUINS FAN high above the rest on the pole at the old John Hancock Tower. The Boston Bruins Stanley Cup parade through the streets of Boston showing the cup to the fans. ( David L Ryan / Globe Staff Photo ) SECTION : METRO TOPIC : 19parade REPORTER
TV
Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday April 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins
'It was a dream come true': Charlie McAvoy recalls his Bruins debut April 21, 2020 | 8:01 PM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Should the Patriots have received more from the Buccaneers for Rob Gronkowski? April 21, 2020 | 7:13 PM
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws the ball against Boise State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)
Patriots
A closer look at 3 prospects the Patriots could select with their top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft April 21, 2020 | 6:42 PM
High School Sports
High school sports
High school seniors, coaches, athletic directors react to news that schools will remain closed April 21, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Richard Seymour
Patriots
Remembering the best and worst draft picks in Patriots history April 21, 2020 | 5:22 PM