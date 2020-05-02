How the Celtics are trying to connect to their fans without basketball

“Right now, we’re first and foremost a digital content company."

Celtics president Rich Gotham
Celtics president Rich Gotham –Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
May 2, 2020 | 10:55 AM

What is a basketball team to do to remain in its fans’ consciousness when there is no basketball to be played?

In the case of the Celtics, the approach is this: Produce enough compelling content across multiple platforms that fans are constantly reminded why they came to care about the team in the first place, and why they still care about it now.

That’s not easy for any professional sports team to pull off during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Celtics last played a game on Tuesday, March 10. It was a 114-111 win over the host Indiana Pacers, a win that improved the Celtics record to 43-21.

Advertisement

The next night, it was revealed that Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the virus. The NBA shut down soon thereafter, and professional sports, like just about every other social activity, has been on hiatus since.

Celtics president Rich Gotham said there were different phases to answering the question of what the organization should to remain connected to fans that were suddenly social distancing with no new games to watch.

“There have been phases to this, and the first one for lack of a better team call crisis management, meaning, ‘The games have stopped, what do we do now, what are the implications, and what are all of the adjustments we have to make?’

“For the first couple of weeks, it was largely dealing with, ‘OK, this is reality, we’re now a company of remote employees, we’ve got to figure out how we go forward.’ We spent a couple of weeks trying to chart that direction. I think one thing that was important to us is that the more chaotic it is, the more you fall back on your fundamentals. For us, that’s servicing our fans, our season ticket holders, and our corporate partners and continuing a dialogue with them.

Advertisement

“And then we entered that next phase, which is ,’How do we continue to keep that flame alive with our fan base between now and when there are games again?’ “

That phase has required the Celtics – and every other sports team with any marketing savvy – to temporarily turn away from being a basketball franchise and primarily become a content production company.

Since the season shut down on March 11, the Celtics – even with that early adjustment phase – have been remarkably effective in keeping the fan base engaged.

“The good news is, there’s no shortage of stuff to do,’’ said Gotham.  “Right now, we’re first and foremost a digital content company. Once we adjusted into that mode, and figured out how to do that remotely, we’ve come up with a lot of good creative content and good, creative ideas to engage our fans at every level.”

 The “Classic Celtics” broadcasts of vintage games in conjunction with television broadcast partner NBC Sports Boston have been especially enjoyable. The programs have been enhanced by an assortment of guests (via home video hookups, of course) that have joined in to comment on the games during breaks in the broadcast. Among the guests have been Celtics coach Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, and players of the past such as M.L. Carr, Cedric Maxwell, and Eddie House.

But the Celtics have found other ways to remain engaged with fans beyond reminded them of past glories.

The Celtics have approximately 20 million social media followers world-wide, and they have stayed up on the trends. Tik Tok has become wildly popular – and naturally, so too are videos of Tacko Fall dancing on Tik Tok. On the team’s website, a Celtics Connect calendar serves as a touchpint to let fans know what content is coming up, along with where and when.

Advertisement

Accessibility is a priority, too. Owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca as well as Gotham held what it called a “Banner Briefing” with corporate partners, and there are plans for players to have similar interactions with season-ticket holders.

The last few years, we’ve put a lot of investment into the digital content side of our business, hiring production people, camera people, and support staff,’’ said Gotham.  “It’s worked out well to have that in place now, when we’re trying to hit with Celtics fans of every level, the fans who love the classic stuff, the kids at home, and everything in between.”

Gotham, as genuine of a basketball fan as anyone you will find in NBA management, has been enjoying watching the classic games himself, though sometimes the changes in style cannot go unnoticed.

 “I find myself watching those games from the ‘80s,” he said,  “and it’s funny, that’s when I engendered my love for the Celtics with Larry [Bird] and those guys. But I watch those games now and I’m screaming at guys for passing up open 3-pointers.” He laughs. “Shoot the ball!”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Media

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France.
Women's Sports
Women’s soccer loses equal pay bid; other claims await trial May 2, 2020 | 12:26 PM
NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announces that the Boston Celtics won the 14th pick during the NBA basketball draft lottery, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)
Celtics
NBA pushes back draft combine, draft lottery May 1, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Patriots back Sam Cunningham.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is the best fullback in Patriots history? May 1, 2020 | 4:29 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 24, 2020 file photo, a man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics was tantalizingly close for many European boxers until the qualifying tournament in London was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak. The delay due to the pandemic has forced many Olympic hopefuls to wait it out. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics unlikely to happen in 2021, virus experts warn May 1, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Former president and Chicago resident Barack Obama.
Media
'The Last Dance' director explains 'former Chicago resident' reference to Barack Obama May 1, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Revolution players celebrate Teal Bunbury's opening goal against the Montreal Impact in the 2020 season opener.
New England Revolution
MLS to allow individual workouts on team training fields May 1, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Sammy Davis.
NWHL
2020 NWHL draft: Meet the six picks with Massachusetts ties May 1, 2020 | 1:55 PM
Former head coach Bill Parcells, who guided the Patriots to the Super Bowl, posed with his Hall of Fame bust during the NFL Class of 2013 Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 3, in Canton, Ohio.
Patriots
Should Bill Parcells be in the Patriots Hall of Fame? May 1, 2020 | 1:48 PM
Patriots former fullback James Develin retired from the NFL on Tuesday.
Patriots
James Develin described the injury that forced him to retire May 1, 2020 | 1:32 PM
Cyclists wait at the start of the 2018 Pan-Mass Challenge in Sturbridge in 2018.
Sports News
Pan-Mass Challenge is going virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic May 1, 2020 | 12:15 PM
Jason Hehir
Media
‘The Last Dance’ director Jason Hehir, a Newton native, shares what it’s like to work with Michael Jordan May 1, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Jabin Botsford
Coronavirus
Sports leagues really want to play games again. They just can't figure out how. May 1, 2020 | 10:25 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Jimmy Garoppolo
What Kyle Shanahan said to Jimmy Garoppolo after the 49ers considered signing Tom Brady May 1, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Matt Grzelcyk.
Bruins
What Matt Grzelcyk said about resuming the NHL season May 1, 2020 | 9:19 AM
Registration for the “At-Home Edition” of the Falmouth Road Race opens on May 18, with the first 5,000 entrants guaranteed a spot in the 2021 race.
Local
The Falmouth Road Race will be run virtually this August May 1, 2020 | 9:19 AM
College Sports
NCAA faces lawsuit over violence against women at colleges May 1, 2020 | 8:16 AM
Patriots
Big changes in AFC East, but Bill Belichick is the constant for the Patriots May 1, 2020 | 8:08 AM
NFL
NFL plans full season; being 'deliberate, reasonable' May 1, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Coronavirus
The Little League World Series has been canceled for the first time May 1, 2020 | 7:44 AM
NFL
Broncos' Von Miller says he's recovered from COVID-19 May 1, 2020 | 7:36 AM
NASCAR
NASCAR to resume season May 17 with seven races in 10 days May 1, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton get in some warm up tosses prior to the Patriots-Bengals matchup on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
4 things to consider about Andy Dalton potentially signing with the Patriots May 1, 2020 | 7:05 AM
Jeff Hafley Boston College
BOSTON COLLEGE
5 takeaways from Jeff Hafley's latest teleconference April 30, 2020 | 3:39 PM
Andy Dalton.
Sports Q
Should the Patriots sign Andy Dalton? April 30, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Director Ken Burns. 20crit
Media
Why documentarian Ken Burns hasn't watched ESPN's Michael Jordan documetary April 30, 2020 | 11:37 AM
Bill Belichick and Adam Vinatieri
NFL
Adam Vinatieri wants to play a 25th season, but coronavirus may prevent it April 30, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Rob Gronkowski in 2019.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski says he was joking about getting Buccaneers' playbook before trade April 30, 2020 | 10:24 AM
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013 file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Cincinnati. ESPN. Disney's ESPN on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015 confirmed it is cutting about 300 jobs, or 4 percent of its staff, amid signs that the traditional cable bundle is less far-reaching than it once was. (AP Photo/David Kohl, File)
Media
Will Cain set to leave ESPN, return to Fox News political coverage April 30, 2020 | 7:48 AM
College Sports
NCAA moves toward athlete compensation, but how? April 30, 2020 | 7:41 AM
NHL
Leading plan for NHL return includes empty rinks April 30, 2020 | 7:33 AM