NBA players, staff asked to help virus researchers

NBA players and staff were invited to take part in a COVID-19 antibody testing study through the Mayo Clinic.

Boston Celtics mascot "Lucky" waves a giant flag before an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
TIM REYNOLDS,
AP
May 7, 2020 | 7:28 AM

Dr. Priya Sampathkumar gets asked by her two teen-aged sons every day when they can expect to see NBA games again.

She’s among the doctors desperately trying to answer that question — and the NBA is now trying to help.

Sampathkumar is on the staff at the Mayo Clinic, which is starting to get support from the NBA and its players for a study that will aim to shed more light on how antibody testing can help the medical world further understand COVID-19. NBA teams were told this week about the study through an invitation for players and staff to volunteer to take part.

Advertisement

“I think this is one step towards understanding when we might be able to open things back up,” said Sampathkumar, the Mayo Clinic’s Chair of the Immunization and the Infection Prevention and Control Specialty Councils. “It’s certainly not that at the end of the study, we’re not going to be able to say, ‘OK, on X, Y and Z date everything can open up again.’”

But every little bit helps right now, which is why the NBA asked teams to assist, if possible. Teams were told that the study would also help doctors understand the prevalence of COVID-19 among infected individuals who were asymptomatic or experienced only mild symptoms.

“From a team perspective, and saying this broadly across all teams, participation across the NBA allows for more robust information from the community at large in providing prevalence data,” said Dr. Jimmie Mancell, the team physician for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Related Links

It’s a relatively simple process: Teams will receive materials from researchers, then have phlebotomists collect specimens that will be shipped back to the Mayo Clinic. Participants will also have to fill out a survey to gauge their level of potential exposure. Within two days, test results will be known — and because this is about antibodies, it will not take resources away from those doing other testing to identify those who are sick with the virus.

Advertisement

Additional goals of the study include being able to identify more patients who could donate plasma and improve care for patients who are dealing with the coronavirus, plus potentially move researchers closer to a vaccine.

“It really has a couple of different potential goals in the sense that one is that it does help to assess the prevalence of antibodies within society in general and certainly for those players who participate with the NBA in terms of exposure,” said Dr. John DiFiori, the NBA’s director of sports medicine. “But it also is a study that is attempting to do sort of a higher-level validation of a tool that will be more easy at point of care or at home. So, it has two parts to it.”

The virus has infected more than 3.6 million people worldwide and killed over a quarter-million, according to a tally through Wednesday by Johns Hopkins University. Experts believe the actual number of infections and deaths are higher than what has been officially reported by government agencies.

The NBA has not played since March 11. Some teams are reopening facilities on Friday for voluntary workouts, though most are waiting until next week or beyond. And there is no plan to end the shutdown anytime soon.

“Obviously, the goal here is to help support research,” DiFiori said. “And the more participation that we have, the better we’re able to achieve that.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Brendan Leipsic
NHL
Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic apologizes for 'inappropriate' leaked messages May 6, 2020 | 11:44 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
NFL sets protocols for reopening of team facilities May 6, 2020 | 8:50 PM
The Red Sox unveiled a thank-you message to nurses that has been mowed onto the outfield of Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Take a look at the Red Sox's message to nurses on Fenway's outfield May 6, 2020 | 6:06 PM
James Corden staffer wedding postponement
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez was part of a surprise for a couple who had to postpone their wedding due to coronavirus May 6, 2020 | 5:38 PM
FILE - In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. McHugh agreed to a $600,000, one-year contract with the pitching-needy Boston Red Sox, a deal that allows him earn up to $4.25 million. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Red Sox
What Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh said about starting the MLB season May 6, 2020 | 1:40 PM
Boston College tight end Jake Burt carries the ball after catching a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State.
Roster additions
The Patriots announced they have signed 15 undrafted free agents May 6, 2020 | 1:34 PM
David Andrews
Patriots
Here's the latest on David Andrews May 6, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Don Shula in 2009.
Patriots
A former Dolphins player explained why Don Shula didn't like Bill Belichick May 6, 2020 | 10:15 AM
FILE - At left, in a Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass. At right, in a Jan. 30, 1983, file photo, Miami Dolhins head coach Don Shula reacts as he talks to reporters after losing to the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl 17 in Pasadena, Calif. Among Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula's many achievements, his 347 victories with the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins stood out. But now Shula's gone, and the title of winningest coach is in jeopardy. Belichick easily leads all active coaches with 304 victories in 25 seasons and is still going strong with the Patriots. (AP Photo/File)
NFL
Will Bill Belichick overtake Don Shula for most NFL coaching wins? May 6, 2020 | 7:44 AM
Roger Goodell.
NFL
Planning normal season, NFL still forms ticket refund policy May 6, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Jackie MacMullan on the set of The Sports Reporters.
NBA
How longtime NBA writer Jackie MacMullan brings a story to life May 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Bill Parcells
Patriots
The cases for and against Bill Parcells making the Patriots Hall of Fame May 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Dummies and cardboard cutouts replace fans during a game between the Rakuten Monkeys and the CTBC Brothers at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium in Taiwan on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Baseball
Taiwan says 'play ball' with cardboard fans and robot drummers May 5, 2020 | 8:07 PM
Ron Mercer dunks over Vinny Del Negro, Ervin Johnson, and Robert Traylor.
Sports Q
Which Celtic were you sure would become a star, but didn’t? May 5, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Pedro Martinez unloading COVID-19 PPE supplies in the Dominican Republic
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez's foundation assembled an All-Star lineup to raise money for COVID-19 relief May 5, 2020 | 4:44 PM
The fifth hole at Wachusett Country Club.
Golf
'The governor's executive order still stands': Mass Golf issues a statement as courses plan to open May 5, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Casey Kelly.
Baseball
4 players with Red Sox ties to watch in the Korea Baseball Organization May 5, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Stephon Gilmore received the AP Defensive Player of the Year award on Saturday.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore explains why he thinks he’s blossomed with the Patriots May 5, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Tom Brady and Eli Manning after a Patriots-Giants game.
Tom Brady
Why Eli Manning thinks it could be a 'tough' transition for Tom Brady May 5, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Fort Myers, FL: 02-15-20: Red Sox outfielder Alez Verdugo met with reporters today, and fielded questions on a variety of topics, including the incident that he was involved in a few years ago. The Red Sox continued Spring Training workouts today at the Jet Blue Park complex. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Red Sox
Alex Verdugo is '100 percent ready' to play baseball - as soon as it's safe May 5, 2020 | 9:14 AM
Derek Smith, shown making his Celtics debut in April 1991.
NBA
Remembering Celtic Derek Smith, an unlikely sidekick lost to injuries and time May 5, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Soccer
US women's team players have options after setback in court May 5, 2020 | 7:52 AM
MLB
In shortened season, MLB stars still had chance to shine in 1981 May 5, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Baseball
Play ball: Korean baseball league begins in empty stadiums May 5, 2020 | 7:37 AM
Super Bowl Football
NFL
NFL team unveils plans for bringing back fans, including timed entrances, attendance limits May 5, 2020 | 7:32 AM
Adrian Beltre.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the best one-year wonder in Boston sports? May 4, 2020 | 7:40 PM
Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season.
Patriots
Here are the compensatory draft picks the Patriots are projected to get in 2021 May 4, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media.
Patriots
10 Patriots takeaways from the 2020 NFL Draft May 4, 2020 | 4:24 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Jarrett Stidham #4 of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Bill Belichick believes in Jarrett Stidham. Soon enough, we will, too. May 4, 2020 | 3:05 PM
A view of the stage before the 2015 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly 'likely' to lose college scouting director Monti Ossenfort May 4, 2020 | 2:00 PM