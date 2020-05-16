Semi Ojeleye says the Celtics provided him with nearly all of his workout equipment

If it weren’t for his employer, Semi Ojeyele wouldn’t be able to work out the way he currently is during the NBA’s suspension of play.

The Celtics forward told Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype that he had no workout equipment at home before the NBA season stopped. Luckily for him, the Celtics were able to send him some workout equipment.

“The Celtics sent me a stationary bike, a couple of kettlebells, some bands, a BOSU ball, an AIREX balance pad and other equipment like that,” Ojeleye said. “I got everything from the Celtics; before this, I didn’t have anything except for one mini band.”

In addition to using the equipment the Celtics gave him, Ojeleye has also used the outdoors to keep himself in shape. He said he’s been running throughout Brighton to stay fit.

“I’ve been doing some body-weight work, and then I’ve been getting outside to run,” Ojeleye said. “I’m kind of blessed that I live outside of Boston, in Brighton, so I have a little bit of space to run. I’m just trying to mix it up and fall in love with the grind for now.”

Ojeleye hasn’t been working out alone, either. He said that the Celtics have group workouts a few times.

“We get on FaceTime about three times a week and work out as a group,” Ojeleye told Kennedy. “That’s been good, just to keep guys mentally engaged. When you’re just working out by yourself, it can be a grind. But when you have people with you, it helps the time go by faster.”

The team workouts haven’t been the only way the team has virtually gotten together. They’ve also had meetings over Zoom that include special guests.

“About once a week we’ll have an organization-wide Zoom chat,” Ojeyele said. “We’ve had some people come talk to us. Sometimes, it’s someone providing updates on the virus and this whole situation; other times it’s people like Mark Wahlberg, LL Cool J and Myron Rolle and they just talk about what they do, and we’re able to learn from them.”

Ojeleye said the thing he misses the most isn’t actually the games themselves, but rather the practices that go into preparing for the games.

“The other day, I was watching videos of someone working out,” Ojeleye said. “I’m not even watching game-film! I’m just watching guys getting in the gym and doing drill work and working on their craft. I think I miss that the most right now; that’s what made me fall in love with the game.”