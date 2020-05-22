Morning sports update: Bill Russell criticized President Trump’s opposition to voting by mail

"I don't want to risk my life to vote!"

Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics legend Bill Russell. –Dave Harding
SHARE TWEET 14 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
May 22, 2020

Following the success of ESPN’s 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan (“The Last Dance”), the network announced another expansive project is in the works.

The life of Tom Brady will be chronicled in nine parts in a project that will be released in 2021. Brady made the announcement with a trailer on his social media. The title of the documentary will be “Man in the Arena.”

Bill Russell advocated for mail-in voting: Legendary Celtics center Bill Russell has never been shy about expressing his opinions on politics and social justice.

Now 86, Russell remains an active participant in topical political discussion. In a recent tweet, he criticized President Donald Trump’s opposition to proposals for increased usage of vote-by-mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

In his tweet, Russell closed by stating, “I don’t want to risk my life to vote!”

Russell lives in Washington state, which offers complete vote by mail coverage. The state switched from in-person voting in 2011 (though in-person voting options are still offered).

In a recent New York Times interview, Washington’s Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman was asked why voting by mail isn’t any more susceptible to fraud than in-person voting.

“My response has always been that actually vote-by-mail has a lot of security measures you can build into it,” said Wyman. “And we have done that here in Washington.”

Russell has opposed Trump on a number of occasions since the 2016 election. In 2017, he “took a knee” while wearing his Presidential Medal of Freedom (awarded by President Barack Obama) in response to Trump’s criticism of NFL player protests to raise awareness for social justice.

Trivia: Can you name the “Brady six” (the six quarterbacks drafted ahead of Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL draft)?

(Answer at the bottom) .

Hint: Their initials are MB, GC, TM, CP, CR, SW.

More from Boston.com:

Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl ring auction raised $1,025,000 for charity:

Rob Gronkowski joked about Tom Brady starting too soon with Buccaneers teammates:

Advertisement

On this day: In 1988, Larry Bird and Dominique Wilkins dueled in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. But while Wilkins won the duel (47-34), Bird and Boston won the game, 118-116.

Classic rewind: When they let Kevin McHale and Larry Bird rap in a 1986 Converse commercial.

Trivia answer: Marc Bulger, Giovanni Carmazzi, Tee Martin, Chad Pennington, Chris Redman, Spergon Wynn.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
“Because I didn’t eat all day, a lot of the time, the food just knocks me out,
Celtics
On top of pandemic restrictions, Tacko Fall faithfully observes Ramadan, too May 23, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Tom Brady, 42, with the Patriots in 2019.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is getting 'The Last Dance' treatment, but is there as big of an audience for that? May 23, 2020 | 9:21 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
MLB, players' union are working to salvage season, and the next two weeks are critical May 22, 2020 | 9:36 PM
Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing.
Patrick Ewing
Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for coronavirus May 22, 2020 | 7:47 PM
Tom Brady in 2019.
Tom Brady
Buccaneers GM called Tom Brady-Bruce Arians partnership a 'perfect marriage' May 22, 2020 | 3:20 PM
New York Yankees released injured third baseman Aaron Boone on February 26, 2004. Boone tore ligaments in his left knee while playing basketball in January and was expected to be out for the entire season, prompting the Alex Rodriguez trade. Boone is shown hitting the game-winning home run in the 2003 ALCS against Boston. REUTERS/Henny Abrams/File Library Tag 02272004 Sports
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is your worst memory as a sports fan? May 22, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Peyton Manning and Tom Brady stop for a picture after the 2016 clash between the Patriots and Broncos in Denver.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are here to spice up a Tiger-Phil rematch. Trash-talking is encouraged. May 22, 2020 | 12:39 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Gronk
Rob Gronkowski joined James Corden to drink a disgusting protein shake and discuss his move to Tampa Bay May 22, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Jerry Sloan
NBA
Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan has died at 78 May 22, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Golf
Prop bets are out for the charity golf match featuring Tom Brady May 22, 2020 | 9:45 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
Players' union responds to MLB health and safety proposal for delayed 2020 baseball season May 22, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Boxing
Boxing set for June 9 return in Las Vegas May 22, 2020 | 8:07 AM
Boston MA 3/8/20 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looking towards the official before getting a technical foul against the Oklahoma City Thunder during fourth quarter NBA action at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
NBA
The NBA seems on the cusp of a comeback plan May 22, 2020 | 7:57 AM
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy celebrates with his teammates after scoring Saturday.
NHL
What we know about the NHL's tentative plan to return to the ice May 22, 2020 | 7:46 AM
As part of his journey, the author tries (unsuccessfully) to track down Carlton Fisk.
MLB
'The Wax Pack' was rejected 38 times before a R.I. author brought it to life May 22, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Toni L. Sandys
Sports
For many fans, the absence of sports feels like a loss. Psychologists say that's normal. May 22, 2020 | 7:39 AM
Danny Vitale di
Patriots
Fullback Dan Vitale is trying to follow in the footsteps of James Develin May 22, 2020 | 7:05 AM
David Ortiz slides home safely.
Sports Q
What is your favorite memory from attending a sporting event? May 21, 2020 | 9:36 PM
Tom Brady played in nine Super Bowls in his 20 seasons with the Patriots.
Tom Brady
ESPN will air a 9-part series on Tom Brady in 2021 May 21, 2020 | 4:03 PM
A United Airlnes plane is shown on the tarmac from an outdoor terrace and observation deck at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
NFL
NFL player sues United over incident with another passenger May 21, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Celtics
Grant Williams and Kemba Walker are living together May 21, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Paul Pierce and LeBron James in 2008.
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins explained the backstory of the Paul Pierce-LeBron James feud May 21, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Kyle Dugger
Patriots
The Patriots have signed second-round pick Kyle Dugger May 21, 2020 | 8:49 AM
Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods
Golf
Phil Mickelson 'can't wait' to beat Tiger Woods at his home club in 'The Match' May 21, 2020 | 7:40 AM
College Sports
NCAA to lift moratorium on football, basketball workouts May 21, 2020 | 7:33 AM
WWE
Body of WWE's Shad Gaspard found after suspected drowning May 21, 2020 | 7:22 AM
Martin Jarmond speaks during a press conference.
Boston College
Boston College's Athletic Director has accepted a position at UCLA May 20, 2020 | 12:36 PM
WORCESTER, MA - 09/16/03 - Feature on the Colonial Bowling Center in Worcester, one of the few remaining all Candlepin lanes. It opened in 1960. HERE bowling is a very social sports as bowlers wait their turns.
Local
Candlepin bowling was invented in Worcester. The city's last alley has closed down. May 20, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Patrick Chung
Patriots
Patrick Chung, Patriots reportedly agree on two-year extension May 20, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Bruce Cassidy shared his opinion on a possible change in the NHL playoff format.
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say about the possibility of a different NHL playoff format May 20, 2020 | 10:37 AM