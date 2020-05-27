Morning sports update: Kendrick Perkins says Michael Jordan ‘threw everybody under the bus’ in ‘The Last Dance’

"'The Last Dance' was to make M.J. look like a super hero, and make everybody else look like a villain."

Kendrick Perkins during his time with the Celtics.
Kendrick Perkins during his time with the Celtics. –Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
May 27, 2020

On Tuesday, the NHL announced its plan to return to games this summer. According to league commissioner Gary Bettman, 24 of the 31 teams will head into the playoffs.

Training camp for teams will begin no earlier than July 1, and the Bruins will play the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Washington Capitals, and the Philadelphia Flyers to determine seeding.

Kendrick Perkins on how he feels about Michael Jordan: Though he admits he was impressed by ESPN’s recent 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan, “The Last Dance,” former Celtic Kendrick Perkins took issue with the narrative.

“‘The Last [Dance] was the greatest documentary that I ever saw,” said Perkins in an ESPN segment. “But, one thing I took away from it, it was full of lies and it was full of snitching.”

The segment came in response to audio of Jordan appearing to say he wouldn’t play on the 1992 U.S. Olympic team (popularly known as “The Dream Team”) because if rival Isiah Thomas was also selected. In the documentary, Jordan claimed he didn’t keep Thomas off the team.

In Perkins’s view, Jordan’s portrayal of himself was dishonest.

“I’m glad he’s not my [greatest of all-time],” said Perkins. “LeBron James is my GOAT, but that’s [your] GOAT. He lied, he threw everybody under the bus. At the end of the day, ‘The Last Dance’ was to make M.J. look like a super hero, and make everybody else look like a villain.”

Trivia: Who has the most career short-handed goals in Bruins’ history?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a third-round pick by the Bruins in 2006.

LaDainian Tomlinson says he would rather play with Tom Brady over Peyton Manning:

Rob Gronkowski, penalty kick expert:

On this day: In 1955, Red Sox first baseman Norm Zauchin drove in 10 runs in 16-0 win over the Senators. Zauchin, a career .233 hitter, erupted against Washington pitchers, going 4-5 with three home runs and a double.

Classic rewind: Manny behind Manny in Game 2 of the 2007 ALDS.

Trivia answer: Brad Marchand.

