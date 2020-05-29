Celtics lay out protocols for re-opening their practice facility
Voluntary individual player workouts can begin to take place at the Auerbach Center starting on June 1, the Celtics announced Friday afternoon.
“We’re happy that our players will now have the option to work out individually in a safe environment at the Auerbach Center,” president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a statement. “We hope it signals a step back towards playing basketball again.”
The team’s announcement comes shortly after Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker said he would be issuing an executive order allowing the state’s pro sports teams to resume practicing at their facilities.
After the NBA season was suspended on March 11, the Celtics have been conducting voluntary virtual workouts with their players, some of whom had left Boston amid the shutdown. The league is still exploring scenarios for its return to play, with the end of July as a target date.
In the meantime, players who are in Boston will be permitted to work out at the Auerbach Center under the following conditions:
- Symptom and temperature checks will be conducted by team medical staff before anyone enters the facility.
- Only four players will be able to work out at a time, each working with only one staff member at a time.
- There will be no more than one player per half court at a time.
- All staff members will wear masks in the building.
- Any staff member working with a player must wear gloves.
- Players will wear masks except while engaging in physical activity.
- Workouts will be limited to individual (1-on-0) shooting, strength and conditioning work, and medical evaluation and therapy as needed.
- Social distancing will be required in the building except in limited specific instances (e.g. physical therapy), when PPE will be used.
- Locker rooms, showers, hydrotherapy, medical exam rooms, cafeteria, and offices will remain closed.
- Thorough cleaning and disinfection of all spaces and equipment, including basketballs, will take place before and after each player uses the building.
- Only staff members essential to these workouts will be present.
