Celtics lay out protocols for re-opening their practice facility

Voluntary individual player workouts can begin to take place at the Auerbach Center starting on June 1, the Celtics announced Friday afternoon.

“We’re happy that our players will now have the option to work out individually in a safe environment at the Auerbach Center,” president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a statement. “We hope it signals a step back towards playing basketball again.”

The team’s announcement comes shortly after Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker said he would be issuing an executive order allowing the state’s pro sports teams to resume practicing at their facilities.

After the NBA season was suspended on March 11, the Celtics have been conducting voluntary virtual workouts with their players, some of whom had left Boston amid the shutdown. The league is still exploring scenarios for its return to play, with the end of July as a target date.

In the meantime, players who are in Boston will be permitted to work out at the Auerbach Center under the following conditions: