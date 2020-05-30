Jaylen Brown says he will walk from CNN office to Atlanta MLK memorial to protest George Floyd’s death

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has been very vocal with his opinions on George Floyd’s death after the 46-year-old Minneapolis Black man was killed Monday when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

Brown, who called police brutality “an act of terrorism” in a tweet on Friday, tweeted again at 12:35 a.m. Saturday that he will be peacefully protesting Floyd’s death.

I will be peacefully protesting tommorow — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 30, 2020