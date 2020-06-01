Morning sports update: Marcus Smart wanted to ‘show the right thing’ by attending Boston protest

On Sunday, the world continued to react in protest to the killing of George Floyd. Sports, even in a reduced capacity due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, made its mark as well.

In the German Bundesliga, English player Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund displayed a shirt under his jersey with the message “Justice for George Floyd” after scoring one of his three goals.

Jadon Sancho revealed a "Justice for George Floyd" shirt after scoring for Borussia Dortmund. (via @ESPNFC) pic.twitter.com/QsFoxepPyg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 31, 2020

And in Boston, multiple Celtics players attended a peaceful demonstration near Boston Common.

Marcus Smart speaks out: Celtics guard Marcus Smart was among those who attended Sunday’s protest near Boston Common. Smart praised the city’s turnout for the event.

“I love the way Boston has represented,” he said. “Boston’s a second home, and we’re showing love.”

The 26-year-old noted how rapidly the protest movement has grown following the killing of Floyd and other Black Americans by police.

“For this to happen as quickly as it did, it shows the fire that everybody has, and wanting the same thing,” Smart said. “And that’s justice.”

Floyd, a 46-year-old, died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. Smart described his reaction to seeing video of the incident.

“I wanted to cry, for the simple fact that that could’ve been me,” he said. “That could’ve been my brother, could’ve been my dad, could’ve been my uncle. It’s just terrifying to see as an African-American male … Because that lets me know that — and it lets me know and everyone around us — how terrified we are. If that can happen to that random person, who am I to say that it can’t happen to me or someone I love? It was terrifying to watch.”

When asked about his status as a professional athlete while out at a protest, Smart had a simple answer.

“What better way to show the right thing than to get out here and be on the front line myself,” he said.

