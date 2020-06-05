Bill Russell weighs in on protests following the death of George Floyd

Celtics legend Bill Russell offered some candid thoughts Wednesday on the recent protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The Hall of Famer, who has been more active on social media as of late, took to Twitter for this statement:

My wife took me to see some of the #protests she said it was emotional & impactful & asked Can U believe U would live through this again in your lifetime? I said Yes, nothing had changed & we will see some change but most likely not enough #GeorgeFloyd @MSNBC @nba @BostonGlobe pic.twitter.com/ophnSYNfgc — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 4, 2020

One day earlier, he offered condolences to the Floyd family.

Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of #GeorgeFloyd We can only hope that the US & world stop the senseless murder of black men & women @ the hands of the police. This has been a #pandemic for decades. Thank you to all the peaceful #protesters & the call for #justice — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 3, 2020