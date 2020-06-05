Can the Celtics win an NBA title? Here are the latest odds.

After NBA owners approved a plan that brings 22 teams to Walt Disney World to resume play, new odds suggest who will head home with the title.

According to sports odds tracking site TheLines, the Bucks, Lakers, and Clippers remain the favorites to win the NBA Championship, even after lines shifted when the new format was announced.

DraftKings posted odds of +250 for Milwaukee and the Lakers, with the Clippers at +333. FanDuel gave the Bucks +240 odds to win a title, and PointsBet had them at +200.

The Celtics rank fifth on all three websites, with +1800 odds on PointsBet, +2000 on FanDuel, +2200 on DraftKings.

The Celtics, Lakers, and Bucks had already clinched a playoff spot when the league suspended the season due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, and eight other teams have automatically qualified for the playoffs as a result of the shortened season. Eight teams will miss out on the return of the league – Atlanta, Cleveland, New York, Golden State, Minnesota, Detroit, Chicago, and Charlotte.

In Florida, the teams will participate in an eight-game series to determine playoff seeding with a target start date of July 31.