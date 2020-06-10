Watch: Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward get back to work in Brighton

Boston, MA: 02-05-20: The Celtics Jayson Tatum brought the crowd out of their seats as well as sending Magic players to the bench after head coach Steve Clifford (not pictured) had to call a timeout after he hit a fourth quarter three pointer to give Boston a 111-98 lead. The Boston Celtics hosted the Orlando Magic in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Jayson Tatum. –Jim Davis Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
June 10, 2020 | 10:33 AM

The Celtics on Monday released a video of forwards Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward working out at the Auerbach Center in Brighton as the team begins to ramp up preparations for its July return at Disney World.

The team started having individual workouts last week. In the video, Hayward is seen doing light shooting and ballhandling drills with assistant coach Scott Morrison rebounding for him while wearing a mask and gloves. Brian Dolan, a member of the team’s medical staff, oversaw the session and also wore a mask and gloves.

In a separate segment, Tatum fired away 3-pointers with assistant coach Jay Larranaga rebounding for him while wearing a mask and gloves. Rookie forward Romeo Langford was at the facility, too.

NBA teams have not yet been cleared to return to full practices, but the 22 teams that will take part in the resumption of the season are expected to hold brief training camps in their own cities before beginning a three-week training camp in Orlando on July 9.

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Devin McCourty hears from Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, teammates past and present June 10, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Colin Kaepernick looks on during a private NFL workout in 2019.
Patriots
Joe Kennedy calls for the Patriots to sign Colin Kaepernick June 10, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Revolution players in 2019 after clinching a playoff spot.
Sports News
MLS announces details of summer tournament June 10, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Will Fenway sit silent all season long?
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Baseball is at risk of losing the lifers like me June 10, 2020 | 7:08 AM
alt text
Media
How Tampa Bay sportswriters are covering the arrival of Tom Brady June 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
FILE - In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, The main entrance in front of Chase Field is devoid of activity in Phoenix. Putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix area this season and playing in empty ballparks was among the ideas discussed Monday, April 6, 2020 during a call among five top officials from MLB and the players' association that was led by Commissioner Rob Manfred, people familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
MLB
MLB players' latest proposal: 89 games, with prorated money June 9, 2020 | 9:57 PM
Shortstop Michael Chavis from Sprayberry Senior High School in Marietta, Georgia, posts his name on the board at the 2014 MLB baseball draft Thursday, June 5, 2014, in Secaucus, N.J. Chavis was selected by the Boston Red Sox with the 26th pick in the first round. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
MLB
The MLB Draft starts Wednesday. Here's what you need to know. June 9, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Robert Parish presented Kevin McHale with a jersey autographed by himself and Larry Bird at McHale's number-retirement ceremony in January 1994.
Celtics
40 years ago, the Celtics pulled off a trade that cemented a championship foundation June 9, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Theo Epstein speaking to reporters at the White House in 2017 after President Barack Obama honored the 2016 World Series champion Cubs.
MLB
Theo Epstein spoke about systemic racism, promises 'to be better' with hiring practices June 9, 2020 | 8:44 AM
The parking lots outside of Gillette Stadium before the Patriots hosted the Chiefs in an AFC divisional playoff game.
NFL
NFL gives teams planner for total reopening of facilities June 9, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Fenway Park
MLB
16 teams will advance to the playoffs in latest MLB plan June 9, 2020 | 7:41 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, kneels next to teammates Christen Press (12), Ali Krieger (11), Crystal Dunn (16) and Ashlyn Harris (22) as the national anthem is played before the team's exhibition soccer match against the Netherlands in Atlanta. The U.S. women's national team wants the U.S. Soccer Federation to repeal the anthem policy it instituted after Rapinoe started kneeling during the national anthem. The U.S. women's team also wants the federation to state publicly that the policy was wrong and issue an apology to the team's black players and supporters. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Soccer
USWNT wants soccer federation to repeal anthem policy June 9, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Pat Kraft is Boston College's new director of athletics.
BOSTON COLLEGE
5 takeaways from Boston College AD Pat Kraft's introductory press conference June 8, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Brooklyn Dodgers third baseman Jackie Robinson steals home, beating the tag of New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra in the opening game of the 1955 World Series at Yankee Stadium.
Sports Q
What is the one Boston sports mystery you want solved? June 8, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Devin McCourty playing for the Patriots in 2019.
Patriots
Devin McCourty discussed the Patriots' team conversations about protests June 8, 2020 | 3:41 PM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 6: A pattern with a message showing appreciation for nurses is displayed in the outfield grass as the Major League Baseball season is postponed due the coronavirus pandemic on May 6, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Baseball
AP sources: MLB offers 76-game season, up to 75 percent of salaries June 8, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Hockey East netted itself a commissioner with a throrough understanding of the league when it hired Steve Metcalf.
College Hockey
How Steve Metcalf’s professional journey prepared him to be Hockey East commissioner June 8, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Reche Caldwell makes a crucial catch to set up Stephen Gostkowski's game-winning field goal against the Chargers in the playoffs in Jan. 2007.
Patriots
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady among those to pay tribute to Reche Caldwell June 8, 2020 | 10:53 AM
People sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth.
Sports
Fan experience to change profoundly amid COVID-19 pandemic June 8, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Yankee Stadium.
MLB
MLB plan saves big-spending teams $100m each June 8, 2020 | 7:55 AM
UFC
Conor McGregor makes 3rd retirement announcement in 4 years June 8, 2020 | 7:38 AM
NASCAR
NASCAR vows to do better job addressing racial injustice June 8, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Reche Caldwell with the Patriots in 2006.
Patriots
Former Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell shot and killed in Tampa June 7, 2020 | 3:45 PM
Boston, MA - 4/18/20 - The finish line of the Boston Marathon on Boylston St. remains unpainted as the event has been pushed back due to concerns over the COVID-19 epidemic (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Boston Marathon
'Why would I want to make my first-ever marathon a solo event?' June 7, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Andre Adams
Boston College
What Andre Adams said about joining the BC men's basketball team June 7, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he’s “embarrassed as a white person” that George Floyd could die in such a “nonchalant” manner.
Gregg Popovich
Gregg Popovich: 'Embarrassed as a white person' June 6, 2020 | 10:51 PM
NBA logo
NBA
NBA offers clarity on tiebreakers with uneven schedule June 6, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Bruins
Zdeno Chara opens up after taking part in protest over George Floyd's death June 6, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Sports broadcaster Scott Van Pelt watches a Maryland vs. Ohio State basketball game.
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
In a time of media layoffs, here’s some love for the hiring of Scott Van Pelt June 6, 2020 | 6:16 PM
Matt Ryan is working to help the Black community in Atlanta.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Former BC quarterback Matt Ryan donates $500,000 to help Black community in Atlanta June 6, 2020 | 5:25 PM