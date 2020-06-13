Bill Russell criticizes President Trump for claiming he’s done more for Blacks than any president

Celtics legend Bill Russell isn’t done criticizing President Donald Trump.

After calling Trump “divisive & a coward” on Twitter last week, Russell attacked Trump for claiming that he has “done more for the Black community than any other president.”

“@realDonaldTrump says he’s done more for Blacks than any other President,” Russell wrote in a tweet early Saturday morning. “Here’s a few – Central Park 5, He suggested shooting protesters & sic dogs on them, using the military to move #BlackLivesMatter protesters for a photo op. Let’s not forget we are ‘Those sons a bitches.’”

The Central Park Five that Russell mentioned were the five Black teenagers who were arrested and convicted for raping a white woman who was jogging through Central Park in 1989. Trump took out a full-page advertisement in the New York Daily News calling for the teenagers to receive the death penalty. The five teenagers were later proven to be innocent when a different man took responsibility for the attack, with DNA evidence proving that claim in 2002.

Trump did not apologize for the advertisement after the Central Park Five were cleared of any wrongdoing. He also called it a “disgrace” when New York City reached a settlement agreement with the Central Park Five for a wrongful conviction lawsuit in 2014 and said the men were likely guilty of the crime. He again backed down on his stance during his run for the presidency in 2016 and again in 2019.

The other incidents Russell mentions are Trump using the National Guard to clear out protesters by using tear gas in order for a photo-op at St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., on June 1, and calling NFL players who kneel during the national anthem “sons of bitches” during a rally in September 2017.

Russell did not stop after the first tweet. He attacked Trump’s plan to resume his campaign for re-election with a rally scheduled in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, which is also known as Juneteenth — a day to celebrate the end of slavery.

“He said #GeorgeFloyd was having a good day. Hes holding a rally on #JUNETEENTH a very important day for African Americans,” Russell wrote in a second tweet. “This is a fraction of what he has done. This president is divisive & a coward get registered to #Vote & let your voice be heard.”

