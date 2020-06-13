Bill Russell criticizes President Trump for claiming he’s done more for Blacks than any president

"This president is divisive & a coward."

Bill Russell attacked President Donald Trump again on Twitter Saturday.
Bill Russell attacked President Donald Trump again on Twitter Saturday. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
June 13, 2020 | 4:31 PM

Celtics legend Bill Russell isn’t done criticizing President Donald Trump.

After calling Trump “divisive & a coward” on Twitter last week, Russell attacked Trump for claiming that he has “done more for the Black community than any other president.”

@realDonaldTrump says he’s done more for Blacks than any other President,” Russell wrote in a tweet early Saturday morning. “Here’s a few – Central Park 5, He suggested shooting protesters & sic dogs on them, using the military to move #BlackLivesMatter protesters for a photo op. Let’s not forget we are ‘Those sons a bitches.’”

The Central Park Five that Russell mentioned were the five Black teenagers who were arrested and convicted for raping a white woman who was jogging through Central Park in 1989. Trump took out a full-page advertisement in the New York Daily News calling for the teenagers to receive the death penalty. The five teenagers were later proven to be innocent when a different man took responsibility for the attack, with DNA evidence proving that claim in 2002.

Advertisement

Trump did not apologize for the advertisement after the Central Park Five were cleared of any wrongdoing. He also called it a “disgrace” when New York City reached a settlement agreement with the Central Park Five for a wrongful conviction lawsuit in 2014 and said the men were likely guilty of the crime. He again backed down on his stance during his run for the presidency in 2016 and again in 2019.

The other incidents Russell mentions are Trump using the National Guard to clear out protesters by using tear gas in order for a photo-op at St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., on June 1, and calling NFL players who kneel during the national anthem “sons of bitches” during a rally in September 2017.

Russell did not stop after the first tweet. He attacked Trump’s plan to resume his campaign for re-election with a rally scheduled in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, which is also known as Juneteenth — a day to celebrate the end of slavery.

“He said #GeorgeFloyd was having a good day. Hes holding a rally on #JUNETEENTH a very important day for African Americans,” Russell wrote in a second tweet. “This is a fraction of what he has done. This president is divisive & a coward get registered to #Vote & let your voice be heard.”

Advertisement

After receiving loads of backlash, Trump’s campaign team decided to push back the rally to June 20.
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Donald Trump Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles the ball against Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Washington. The Wizards won 113-107. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NBA
Kyrie Irving is reportedly urging players to boycott the NBA's restart plan June 13, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Jerry Remy NESN Red Sox MLB
Media
Q&A: The highlights of Chad Finn’s conversation with Jerry Remy June 13, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Antonio Brown
NFL free agent Antonio Brown gets probation for fight with driver June 13, 2020 | 8:09 AM
Pedro Martinez in the 1999 All-Star Game at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
What are your top-5 favorite Pedro Martinez games? June 12, 2020 | 3:04 PM
Warrior Ice Arena, in Brighton, is home to the Bruins' training facilities.
Coronavirus
Bruins say unnamed player had positive test for COVID-19 June 12, 2020 | 12:06 PM
Roger Clemens
Sports News
Roger Clemens will manage an independent Texas baseball team June 12, 2020 | 10:31 AM
09/04/2019 Foxboro MA-New England Patriots player #26 Sony Michel (cq) at a afternoon practice at Gillette Stadium. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Sony Michel reportedly underwent surgery this offseason June 12, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Workers prepared the ice at TD Garden last September.
NHL
NHL players not rushing back to rinks for voluntary skates June 12, 2020 | 8:28 AM
BC Football
College Football
NCAA proposal for extended college football preseason set June 12, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Several options are being considered to keep players safe in order to play the U.S. Open in 2020.
Coronavirus
For tennis and golf, tournaments without fans come at a cost June 12, 2020 | 8:04 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
NFL extends virtual offseason until June 26 June 12, 2020 | 7:52 AM
John Henry.
Red Sox
John Henry among top 10 of MLB’s wealthiest team owners, according to Forbes June 12, 2020 | 7:43 AM
New England Revolution
3 observations on the Revolution's draw in the 'MLS is Back Tournament' June 12, 2020 | 7:28 AM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 6: A pattern with a message showing appreciation for nurses is displayed in the outfield grass as the Major League Baseball season is postponed due the coronavirus pandemic on May 6, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Red Sox
5 things to know about Red Sox 5th-round draft pick Shane Drohan June 12, 2020 | 6:41 AM
Hawaii's Jeremy Wu-Yelland throws to a batter during an NCAA baseball game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Red Sox
5 things to know about Jeremy Wu-Yelland, the Red Sox' 4th-round pick June 11, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Patrice Bergon and Brad Marchand (foreground) made their return to Warrior Ice Arena for a morning workout Wednesday.
Bruins
‘The boys are back’: Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand return to the ice for a morning skate June 11, 2020 | 9:36 PM
Michael Wilbon
Media
'Black people, all of us, or close enough to all of us, have had the conversation about Boston forever' June 11, 2020 | 9:16 PM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 6: A pattern with a message showing appreciation for nurses is displayed in the outfield grass as the Major League Baseball season is postponed due the coronavirus pandemic on May 6, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Red Sox
5 things to know about Blaze Jordan, who the Red Sox selected at No. 89 June 11, 2020 | 8:52 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
NFL to spend $250 million on social justice initiatives June 11, 2020 | 7:52 PM
FILE - In this April 9, 2019, file photo, Arizona first baseman Austin Wells catches a throw during the team's NCAA college baseball game against Grand Canyon in Phoenix. The New York Yankees selected Wells in the first round of the baseball draft Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
New York Yankees
The Yankees' first-round draft pick grew up a Red Sox fan June 11, 2020 | 7:16 PM
James White
Patriots
James White is 'sure' that some of his Patriots teammates will peacefully protest June 11, 2020 | 7:10 PM
This is an undated handout picture of Virginia Tech baseball player Ian Seymour. (Credit: Virginia Tech Athletics)
MLB
Westborough native Ian Seymour was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays June 11, 2020 | 6:37 PM
Alex Cora in 2019.
Alex Cora
What Alex Cora had to say about his one-year suspension June 11, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Here's who the Red Sox picked in the 2020 MLB Draft June 11, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Kevin Youkilis told Fox Sports Radio that he witnessed his teammates dealing with racism while on the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Kevin Youkilis elaborated on the racism he witnessed at Fenway Park June 11, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Boston-09/14/19 The Boston Bruins practiced at Warrior Ice Arena. Brad Marchand looks for a pass. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
NHL
NHL camps to open July 10 if league, players agree to resume June 11, 2020 | 12:15 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media.
Patriots
Patriots won’t be at Gillette Stadium until training camp June 11, 2020 | 11:48 AM
The Bruins landed Phil Esposito and Ray Bourque in two of the most favorable trades in the history of Boston sports.RICHMAN, EVAN GLOBE STAFF
History
What are the most lopsided trades in Boston sports history? June 11, 2020 | 11:45 AM
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy at a press conference in 2020.
Red Sox
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy discussed the team's statement on racist incidents at Fenway Park June 11, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Patriots draft pick Dalton Keene had an impressive Combine.
Patriots
Why Dan Vitale and Dalton Keene could be signs of an evolving Patriots offense in 2020 June 11, 2020 | 7:14 AM