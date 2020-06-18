Tremont Waters named G League Rookie of the Year

Boston Celtics' Tremont Waters passes against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Tremont Waters. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
June 18, 2020 | 1:02 PM

Celtics two-way player Tremont Waters has been named G League Rookie of the Year.

“We are so happy for Tremont,” said Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge. “He had a fantastic G League season on both ends of the court, and continued to improve all the facets of his game while leading a winning team. This recognition is well-deserved.”

Waters, a crafty point guard drafted 51st overall out of LSU, split his time between the Celtics and the Maine Red Claws this year. In 36 games with the Red Claws, he averaged 18 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.9 steals in 33.8 minutes per game. In 10 games with the Celtics, he averaged 3.3 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes per game.

Advertisement

Waters is the fourth Maine Red Claw in franchise history to earn Rookie of the Year honors, joining Abdel Nader, Tim Frazier, and DeShawn Sims. In February, he also was named to the Eastern Conference Midseason All-NBA G League team, the G League’s equivalent of an All-Star team.

The G League has canceled the remainder of its season, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. NBA teams will be permitted to bring 17 players when action restarts in Orlando, which means Waters — and Tacko Fall — could be joining the Celtics, though two-way players are typically ineligible.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Rob Gronkowski
NFL
See the first photos of Rob Gronkowski in a Buccaneers uniform June 18, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Can you imagine cheering for Alex Rodriguez in a Red Sox uniform at Fenway? Probably not, but it almost happened.
Chad Finn
Boston teams have avoided some bad trades through the years, thank goodness June 18, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Ja'Whaun Bentley helps Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton and Jamie Collins make a tackle during the 2019 season.
Patriots
Ja'Whaun Bentley explained why he went to hear Ben Watson speak at a Boston Common rally June 18, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Navy pitcher Noah Song was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft. (Phil Hoffman/US Naval Academy)
Red Sox
Red Sox prospect Noah Song will fulfill orders from the Navy and report to flight school June 18, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB
7 things to know about the latest MLB, Players Association negotiations June 18, 2020 | 8:57 AM
Colin Kaepernick with the 49ers during the 2016 season.
NFL
President Trump would ‘absolutely’ support return to NFL for Colin Kaepernick June 18, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Northeastern basketball coach Bill Coen.
College Basketball
NCAA approves plan for basketball players to access coaches June 18, 2020 | 8:03 AM
Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets on Feb. 1, 2020. Irving left Boston as a free agent in 2019.
NBA
Kendrick Perkins rips Kyrie Irving over his ‘lack of leadership,’ calls him ‘confused’ June 18, 2020 | 7:55 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 26, 2020 Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters and coroner staff check the wreckage at the scene of a helicopter crash in Calabasas. - The pilot in the helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant told air traffic controllers he was trying to climb out of heavy fog just before the doomed chopper slammed into a hillside, preliminary findings showed on June 17, 2020. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's pilot may have become disoriented in fog June 18, 2020 | 7:46 AM
NFL
Debate on racism renews calls for Redskins to change name June 18, 2020 | 7:35 AM
On the Giants' final drive of Super Bowl XLII, David Tyree out muscles Patriots safety Rodney Harrison to make a critical 32-yard pass reception, keeping New York's drive alive and eventually resulting in a 17-14 upset win over New England.
Sports Q
If you could take one championship away from any franchise, which one would it be? June 17, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Boston College outfielder Joe Suozzi signed with the New York Mets as an undrafted free agent.
Baseball
A walk-on as a sophomore, BC's Joe Suozzi is a New York Met June 17, 2020 | 2:28 PM
Bill Russell at TD Garden.
Celtics
Bill Russell responded to Kendrick Perkins claiming LeBron James is the NBA's most athletic player ever June 17, 2020 | 10:29 AM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: An aerial view shows construction continuing at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed home of the Las Vegas Raiders on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Natural grass turf now covers the large field tray that sits on rollers that will move the field in and out of the stadium. The Raiders are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals at the 65,000-seat facility on August 27. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
NFL
2021 Pro Bowl to be played at new Las Vegas stadium June 17, 2020 | 7:49 AM
NBA
As Florida test numbers rise, the NBA prepares for Disney June 17, 2020 | 7:40 AM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston.
NBA
7 details from the NBA memo about life inside the league's Orlando bubble June 17, 2020 | 12:40 AM
New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) reacts in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
hit-and-run
Giants kicker charged with hit-and-run after police find his arms, legs 'covered in blood' June 17, 2020 | 12:01 AM
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Chad Finn
Here’s a suggestion when sports return: Wire everything for sound June 16, 2020 | 11:43 PM
Mike Gundy OAN T-shirt
College Sports
Oklahoma St. coach Mike Gundy apologizes for wearing OAN T-shirt June 16, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Tennis
US Open to take place in August — but with no fans June 16, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Bill Russell
Bill Russell
Read Bill Russell’s Boston Globe Magazine op-ed on racism in America June 16, 2020 | 5:52 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 28: In this screen grab, Elle Duncan speaks during the 2nd Annual espnW Summit NYC on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
Media
Former NESN anchor Elle Duncan detailed her experiences of racism in Boston June 16, 2020 | 2:49 PM
alt text
Tom Brady
See the first photos of Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform June 16, 2020 | 1:55 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a three-run home run in a July game in Baltimore.
MLB
Jackie Bradley Jr., Mookie Betts among MLB players in video supporting the Black Lives Matter movement June 16, 2020 | 11:21 AM
Colin Kaepernick with the 49ers during the 2016 season.
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich explained why Colin Kaepernick wouldn't be a 'distraction' on the Patriots June 16, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Jimmie Johnson (48) and Kyle Busch (18) lead the pack at the start of the New Hampshire 301 auto race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 17, 2016, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)
NASCAR
NASCAR wants 30,000 fans at All-Star race in Tennessee June 16, 2020 | 8:02 AM
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott smiles as he walks off the field.
NFL
Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for coronavirus June 16, 2020 | 7:49 AM
In this June 1, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.
Politics
Ben Carson thinks Trump will 'get there' on athletes kneeling June 16, 2020 | 7:40 AM
Alyssa Thomas and the rest of the WNBA will have to wait to play.
WNBA
WNBA plans to play 2020 season in Florida starting late July June 16, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Colin Kaepernick after an NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia.
Colin Kaepernick
Goodell says he would encourage a team to sign Kaepernick June 15, 2020 | 9:42 PM