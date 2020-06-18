Tremont Waters named G League Rookie of the Year

Celtics two-way player Tremont Waters has been named G League Rookie of the Year.

“We are so happy for Tremont,” said Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge. “He had a fantastic G League season on both ends of the court, and continued to improve all the facets of his game while leading a winning team. This recognition is well-deserved.”

Waters, a crafty point guard drafted 51st overall out of LSU, split his time between the Celtics and the Maine Red Claws this year. In 36 games with the Red Claws, he averaged 18 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.9 steals in 33.8 minutes per game. In 10 games with the Celtics, he averaged 3.3 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes per game.

Waters is the fourth Maine Red Claw in franchise history to earn Rookie of the Year honors, joining Abdel Nader, Tim Frazier, and DeShawn Sims. In February, he also was named to the Eastern Conference Midseason All-NBA G League team, the G League’s equivalent of an All-Star team.

The G League has canceled the remainder of its season, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. NBA teams will be permitted to bring 17 players when action restarts in Orlando, which means Waters — and Tacko Fall — could be joining the Celtics, though two-way players are typically ineligible.