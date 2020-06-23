Morning sports update: Isaiah Thomas responded on Twitter to a call for the Celtics to bring him back

While sports continue to attempt a comeback following months-long delays and season pauses due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s becoming clear that a return to the field won’t be straightforward.

For baseball, players and owners continue to disagree on the terms of an MLB season. Finally, after months of failed negotiations, owners unilaterally approved a 60-game season — the shortest since 1878 — with spring training set to begin July 1. The players’ union has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to respond.

Elsewhere, tennis star Novak Djokovic became the latest notable sports figure to test positive for COVID-19.

And while multiple sports leagues are planning to host renewed competitions in “bubbles” located in Florida, there are growing signs that the area may not be suitable.

Advertisement

Not only have COVID-19 cases increased in the state recently, but the Orlando Pride, a team in the National Women’s Soccer League, was forced to cancel its upcoming participation in the league’s Challenge Cup due to 10 players testing positive for the virus.

Isaiah Thomas had a message for the NBA: Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is currently a free agent after being waived by the Clippers in February.

As he continues to try and find a new team, Thomas jumped on Twitter to respond to a tweet calling for the Celtics to bring back the one-time MVP candidate.

“Or back to any team in the league,” Thomas joked.

Or back to any team in the league. Lol https://t.co/o861OlXv79 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 22, 2020

Since being traded from Boston following the best season of his career in 2016-2017 (when he averaged 28.9 points per game), Thomas has battled hip injuries that have kept him off the court for large periods of time.

Now 31, the former second round pick has now played for seven teams in his career since entering the NBA in 2011.

Trivia: The last MLB season to be shortened by more than 10 games was in 1995, when the Red Sox won the American League East. Three Boston players hit more than 20 home runs that year: Mo Vaughn, John Valentin, and what other player?

Advertisement

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was the 1988 American League MVP.

More from Boston.com:

Ken Griffey Jr. on why he hates the Yankees:

Griffey provides some insight on his dislike for the Yankees 🎥 (via @MLBnetwork) pic.twitter.com/CSILlbS5Es — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2020

On this day: Ten years ago, Landon Donovan’s stoppage time goal gave the U.S. a 1-0 win against Algeria and a ticket to the knockout round. The goal and Ian Darke’s call (as well as Andres Cantor’s) remain iconic.

To mark the anniversary, ESPN FC released an oral history of the moment, with commentary from Donovan, Tim Howard, and others.

June 23, 2010: On the brink of elimination, Landon Donovan scores the game winner in stoppage time against Algeria 🇩🇿 to send USA 🇺🇸 to the knockout round of the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/5H7a5S2heY — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) June 23, 2020

Daily highlight: Paulo Dybala scored with a scorching volley in a 2-0 win for Juventus over Bologna.

BRILLIANT finish by Dybala 😍 What a touch by Bernardeschi! pic.twitter.com/MAYtxnlsb1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 22, 2020

Trivia answer: Jose Canseco.