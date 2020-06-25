Morning sports update: Brad Stevens has reportedly ‘pushed’ the NBA for a specific change in its bubble plan

The league is set to resume in July.

Brad Stevens
Brad Stevens in February, 2020. –Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 25, 2020 | 11:30 AM

The Revolution officially have a schedule for the MLS is Back Tournament set to get underway at Disney World in July. New England opens against Montreal on July 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

Elsewhere, the Red Sox will be back at Fenway Park in July, and team president Sam Kennedy said fans might be there in some capacity, too.

Kennedy said having fans in the stands is a “possibility” during a video call with the media on Wednesday. Still, Kennedy acknowledged that it’s a long shot amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t know if we will [have fans],” Kennedy admitted. “It’s probably a little bit of me, personally, projecting my own hope that fans will be back. I anticipate it being extremely odd when we get going, playing major league baseball games in front of no fans. But if we can [have fans], it’s important we do it in a safe and responsible way.”

Yet as teams continue to prepare for returning to the field, COVID-19 remains as pervasive in the United States as it’s ever been. Sports continue to be a microcosm of the virus’ spread, as reports emerged Wednesday that both the Red Sox and Revolution have had players test positive.

Brad Stevens and the NBA bubble: While he’s on board with the NBA’s restart plan in a Disney World bubble due to the pandemic, Celtics coach Brad Stevens is pushing back on one part of the league’s procedures to try and limit its presence.

Players aren’t allowed to have family or friends inside the bubble until after the first round of the playoffs, while staff won’t be allowed to have family or friends at any point.

According to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, Stevens has been critical of the tournament-long ban.

“A source said Boston coach Brad Stevens has consistently pushed the league to reconsider its ruling that the families of staff members will not be allowed,” Amick wrote.

Teams will begin arriving in Orlando between July 7-9, with July 31 seen as the start date for the season.

Trivia: Which pitcher did J.D. Martinez hit his first Major League home run off of?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: A left-handed pitcher, he was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2003.

Chris Godwin has no problem giving his No. 12 jersey to Tom Brady:

Unfortunately for Bill Russell, this probably won’t be forgotten:

On this day: In 1999, Nomar Garciaparra taped Pedro Martinez to the dugout pole. Though it was in an era before protective screens were installed to keep foul balls from shooting directly into the dugout, the Red Sox pitching ace emerged unscathed.

Daily highlight: Real Madrid center back Sergio Ramos showed his versatility in a 2-0 win over Mallorca on Wednesday, bending a free kick into the top corner.

Trivia answer: Dontrelle Willis

TOPICS: Celtics

