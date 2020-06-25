Brian Scalabrine is launching a vodka lemonade with a local distillery

Former Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine is making moves in the alcohol industry.

In collaboration with Rockland’s Crooked Oak Distillery, Scalabrine has launched Scal’s Vodka Lemonade, a non-carbonated, ready-to-drink cocktail. The gluten-free beverage features four ingredients — handcrafted vodka, cold-pressed lemons, water, and pure sugar cane — with no artificial sweeteners.

“Scal’s is the perfect summer drink,” Scalabrine said in a statement. “It tastes amazing, has high-quality ingredients, it’s versatile with mixers, and — don’t forget — it’s strong!”

Scal’s Vodka Lemonade has a 17 percent ABV, which, according to a press release, surpasses “all other ready-to-drink products on the market.” The drink is served in a reclosable, 12-ounce, aluminum can, which retails for $12 and is initially available only in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Scalabrine, who averaged 13.1 minutes per game in his five seasons with the Celtics, also launched a pasta sauce, Scal’s Big Red Sauce, in December 2019. The 42-year-old currently serves as a basketball analyst and color commentator for NBC Sports Boston.