Brian Scalabrine is launching a vodka lemonade with a local distillery

"It's strong!”

01-23-19: Boston, MA: Boston Celtics television play by play announcer Mike Gorman (right) is pictured as he does the pre game show with his partner Brian Scalabrine (left) at the TD Garden before a Celtics victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)
Brian Scalabrine and Mike Gorman. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET 4 COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
June 25, 2020

Former Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine is making moves in the alcohol industry.

In collaboration with Rockland’s Crooked Oak Distillery, Scalabrine has launched Scal’s Vodka Lemonade, a non-carbonated, ready-to-drink cocktail. The gluten-free beverage features four ingredients — handcrafted vodka, cold-pressed lemons, water, and pure sugar cane — with no artificial sweeteners.

“Scal’s is the perfect summer drink,” Scalabrine said in a statement. “It tastes amazing, has high-quality ingredients, it’s versatile with mixers, and — don’t forget — it’s strong!”

Scal’s Vodka Lemonade has a 17 percent ABV, which, according to a press release, surpasses “all other ready-to-drink products on the market.” The drink is served in a reclosable, 12-ounce, aluminum can, which retails for $12 and is initially available only in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Scalabrine, who averaged 13.1 minutes per game in his five seasons with the Celtics, also launched a pasta sauce, Scal’s Big Red Sauce, in December 2019. The 42-year-old currently serves as a basketball analyst and color commentator for NBC Sports Boston.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Drinks Business Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tom Brady during a 2019 press conference.
Chad Finn
Virus may spare us the sight of Mookie Betts as a Dodger and Tom Brady as a Buc June 26, 2020 | 11:46 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
Baseball's greatest gift in 2020 might come in its ugliest outcome: Failure. June 26, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady, far right, is seen along with other players during a private workout Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
NFL
NFL's chief medical officer commented on Tom Brady's workouts with teammates June 26, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Simmons
Media
'I only wanted to say two things': Bill Simmons addresses NYT story about The Ringer June 26, 2020 | 8:54 AM
Jaroslav Halak Bruins
NHL
NHL not planning to quarantine players for training camps June 26, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Football
NFL training camps still on original schedule for late July June 26, 2020 | 7:32 AM
NASCAR
NASCAR releases photo from Talladega: 'The noose was real' June 26, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens has reportedly 'pushed' the NBA for a specific change in its bubble plan June 25, 2020 | 11:30 AM
In this 1971 file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Eddie Kasko poses during baseball spring training in Winter Haven, Fla.
Red Sox
Former Red Sox manager Eddie Kasko dead at 88 June 25, 2020 | 9:39 AM
The Revolution's trio of designated players: Gustavo Bou, (7), Adam Buksa, (9), and Carlos Gil, (22).
New England Revolution
Here's the Revolution's schedule for the MLS is Back Tournament group stage June 25, 2020 | 8:59 AM
In this Dec. 10, 2013 file photo, Boston Bruins' Jarome Iginla waves to the crowd.
Hockey
Former Bruin Jarome Iginla headlines 2020 Hockey Hall class June 25, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Avery Bradley reacts after hitting a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bradley will take on the Celtics, his former team, on Monday.
NBA
Former Celtic Avery Bradley to sit out NBA's restart in Florida June 25, 2020 | 7:18 AM
The Eagles, led by head coach Jeff Hafley, returned to campus Monday.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Jeff Hafley discussed the state of BC football June 24, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge from Staten Island into Brooklyn during the New York City Marathon on Nov. 3, 2019.
Coronavirus
New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus June 24, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Rafael Devers is congratulated by Xander Bogaerts after Devers hit a solo home run in an August, 2019 game against the Cleveland Indians.
Sports Q
How many games will the Red Sox win in 2020? June 24, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Mohamed Sanu scores a touchdown against the Ravens in 2019.
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu's trainer thinks the receiver was 'shell of himself' in 2019 June 24, 2020 | 10:41 AM
Fenway Park
MLB
5 things to know about the changes coming to MLB this season June 24, 2020 | 10:25 AM
98.5 The Sports Hub
98.5
Christian Arcand is not getting bounced from 98.5 The Sports Hub, after all June 24, 2020 | 7:41 AM
NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent.
NFL
NFL holds minority coaching summit, as it continues to grapple with hiring issues June 24, 2020 | 7:33 AM
U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe.
Soccer
Judge denies American women's soccer immediate appeal June 24, 2020 | 7:21 AM
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians Wednesday, April 24, 2013, in Chicago.
MLB
Baseball's back: MLB sets 60-game schedule, opens July 23 or 24 June 23, 2020 | 9:41 PM
David Ortiz
Red Sox
David Ortiz in legal, financial dispute with mother of one of his children June 23, 2020 | 9:38 PM
Bubba Wallace.
NASCAR
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace June 23, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.
Sports Q
Which current Patriots players will make the team's Hall of Fame someday? June 23, 2020 | 5:25 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady takes a drink as unidentified individuals are seen near him during a private workout, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is still working out with his Bucs teammates, despite recommendations not to June 23, 2020 | 4:42 PM
Media
Christian Arcand is leaving the Sports Hub's night program June 23, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Isaiah Thomas pumps up the crowd in May, 2017.
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas responded on Twitter to a call for the Celtics to bring him back June 23, 2020 | 10:22 AM
The Bowdoin College campus is seen, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Brunswick, Maine. The school has announced that it's asking students not to return to campus following spring break and will hold classes online due to concerns about the coronavirus. Maine still has no confirmed cases of coronavirus.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Bowdoin
Bowdoin College cancels its fall athletics June 23, 2020 | 8:41 AM
In this screen grab, Elle Duncan speaks during the 2nd Annual espnW Summit NYC on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (
Media
Elle Duncan to be part of an ESPN night of examining racism and social justice June 23, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds his trophy after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Tennis
Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus June 23, 2020 | 8:33 AM