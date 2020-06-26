Here’s the Celtics’ game schedule once the NBA restarts in Orlando

The Milwaukee Bucks are up first.

Kemba Walker dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers.
Kemba Walker. –Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By
TIM REYNOLDS,
AP
June 26, 2020

The Celtics will open their slate of “regular-season” games in Orlando with a game against the league-best Milwaukee Bucks.

More than four and a half months will have passed once play resumes in the NBA, which suspended its season in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The league officially completed talks Friday with the National Basketball Players Association on the terms for restarting the season — and released the 88-game slate of what are being called seeding games.

For the 22 teams going to Disney, the setup of the eight-game slates will be largely the same — one back-to-back for each of the clubs, with all the games set to be played in a 16-day span ending Aug. 14. The NBA will be using three arenas at Disney, and other than the two-game slate on the opening night there will be somewhere between four and seven games played each day.

The Celtics, who held the third seed when play was suspended in March, will be looking to catch the second-seeded Toronto Raptors, who are three games ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings.

Below is Boston’s schedule for the rest of the “regular season” in Orlando:

Friday, July 31: Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., HP Field House, ESPN/NBCSB

Sunday, August 2: Portland, 3:30 p.m., The Arena, ABC/NBCSB

Tuesday, August 4: Miami, 6:30 p.m., HP Field House, TNT/NBCSB

Wednesday, August 5: Brooklyn, 9 p.m., The Arena, ESPN/NBCSB

Friday, August 7: Toronto, 9 p.m., The Arena, TNT/NBCSB

Sunday, August 9: Orlando 5 p.m., The Arena, NBCSB

Tuesday, August 11: Memphis, 6:30 p.m., HP Field House, TNT/NBCSB

Thursday, August 13: Washington, TBD, TBD, TBD

Players will start arriving at the Disney complex on July 7, will be tested daily once they get there, and could be away from their families for more than three months. Families aren’t expected to be permitted on-site at Disney until the start of the second round of the playoffs, set to begin in late August or early September.

Most of the arenas on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus will be used for multiple games each day, with no tip-off scheduled for less than four hours apart in each of those three buildings — with the league allowing time in between games for sanitizing of everything that players, coaches or staff could come into contact with.

If a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed in either conference is needed by the ninth-place team finishing within four games of the team in eighth, those games in a best-of-two series that the No. 9 team would need to sweep will begin on Aug. 15.

The NBA playoffs will begin Aug. 17, and the NBA Finals are set to begin Sept. 30 with a possible Game 7 on Oct. 13.

