Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins believe the Celtics pose the biggest threat to the Bucks in the East

"In my opinion, Boston has the best starting five in the NBA."

Former Celtics Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins talk with Danny Ainge.
Former Celtics Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins talk with Danny Ainge. –Michael Dwyer/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
June 27, 2020 | 5:41 PM

Former Celtics Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins both believe the Celtics have a great chance to make it to the NBA Finals this year.

Pierce, an NBA analyst, said the Celtics pose the best threat to prevent the Milwaukee Bucks from representing the Eastern Conference.

“Not because I played for Boston,” Pierce said on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” on Friday. “When you look at their roster, you know, Jayson Tatum started playing like a superstar before the work stoppage. In my opinion, Boston has the best starting five in the NBA.”

Perkins, also an NBA analyst for ESPN, said it’s hard for him to go against head coach Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors, however he said he’s “gotta be a homer, here.”

Advertisement

“I’ve got to roll with the Boston Celtics,” Perkins said on “SportsCenter.”

Perkins pointed out that the Celtics have a “rising star” in Jayson Tatum, “one of the best point guards in the league” in Kemba Walker, “one of the best two-way players” in Jaylen Brown, a “finally healthy” player who can go for 30 points in Gordon Hayward, and “the heart and soul” of the team in Marcus Smart.

“You see him in a fight with a bear, you better help the bear,” Perkins said of Smart.

Perkins called the Celtics “very dangerous,” adding that they play together and are well-coached.

“I think the Celtics pose the biggest threat to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference,” Perkins said.

He later clarified on Twitter that not only does he think they’re the biggest threat, but they’re also his official pick to make it to the Finals.

The Celtics, who are currently the 3-seed, resume play Friday, July 31, against the Bucks. They play eight regular-season games in total before the playoffs are slated to begin Monday, Aug. 17.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Players for the Portland Thorns kneel during the national anthem before the start of their NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against the North Carolina Courage at Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday.
Sports News
National Women's Soccer League players kneel during the national anthem June 27, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Kemba Walker celebrate a basket.
NBA
10 things to know before the NBA resumes in late July June 27, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason game.
NBA
Despite virus spike, NBA is 'very comfortable' with Florida plan June 27, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Alex Lafreniere
NHL Draft
Play-in round team wins draft lottery, shot at Alexis Lafreniere June 27, 2020 | 12:37 PM
02/29/16: Fort Myers, FL: The new NESN broadcast team of Dave O'Brien (left) and Jerry Remy (right) are pictured outside the Boston dugout before the start of the BC game. The Red Sox played their first two games of the exhibition season, taking part in two seven inning games vs. Boston College and Northeastern University at Jet Blue Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic:spring training
Red Sox
Chad Finn: MLB’s pandemic rules mean big changes for Red Sox TV and radio coverage June 27, 2020 | 7:38 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, far left, along with safety Mike Edwards, second from left, quarterback Tom Brady, center in orange, cornerback Jamel Dean, second from right, and quarterback Blaine Gabbert are seen during a private workout Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's unofficial Bucs practices lead to questions for NFL June 27, 2020 | 7:22 AM
Jonathan Jones.
Patriots
Members of Patriots discuss the pain, and the ignorance, of racism June 27, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Enes Kanter was one of a number of Celtics who protested this weekend.
'I could cry'
What Enes Kanter had to say about his father getting released in Turkey June 27, 2020 | 6:51 AM
Kemba Walker dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers.
Celtics
Here's the Celtics' game schedule once the NBA restarts in Orlando June 26, 2020 | 7:26 PM
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) takes a moment before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Buffalo Bills won 17-16. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
NFL
Adam Gase hopes unhappy Jamal Adams remains with Jets June 26, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Tom Brady during a 2019 press conference.
Chad Finn
Chad Finn: Virus may spare us the sight of Mookie Betts as a Dodger and Tom Brady as a Buc June 26, 2020 | 11:46 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
Baseball's greatest gift in 2020 might come in its ugliest outcome: Failure. June 26, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady, far right, is seen along with other players during a private workout Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
NFL
NFL's chief medical officer commented on Tom Brady's workouts with teammates June 26, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Simmons
Media
'I only wanted to say two things': Bill Simmons addresses NYT story about The Ringer June 26, 2020 | 8:54 AM
Jaroslav Halak Bruins
NHL
NHL not planning to quarantine players for training camps June 26, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Football
NFL training camps still on original schedule for late July June 26, 2020 | 7:32 AM
NASCAR
NASCAR releases photo from Talladega: 'The noose was real' June 26, 2020 | 7:20 AM
01-23-19: Boston, MA: Boston Celtics television play by play announcer Mike Gorman (right) is pictured as he does the pre game show with his partner Brian Scalabrine (left) at the TD Garden before a Celtics victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)
Celtics
Brian Scalabrine is launching a vodka lemonade with a local distillery June 25, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens has reportedly 'pushed' the NBA for a specific change in its bubble plan June 25, 2020 | 11:30 AM
In this 1971 file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Eddie Kasko poses during baseball spring training in Winter Haven, Fla.
Red Sox
Former Red Sox manager Eddie Kasko dead at 88 June 25, 2020 | 9:39 AM
The Revolution's trio of designated players: Gustavo Bou, (7), Adam Buksa, (9), and Carlos Gil, (22).
New England Revolution
Here's the Revolution's schedule for the MLS is Back Tournament group stage June 25, 2020 | 8:59 AM
In this Dec. 10, 2013 file photo, Boston Bruins' Jarome Iginla waves to the crowd.
Hockey
Former Bruin Jarome Iginla headlines 2020 Hockey Hall class June 25, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Avery Bradley reacts after hitting a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bradley will take on the Celtics, his former team, on Monday.
NBA
Former Celtic Avery Bradley to sit out NBA's restart in Florida June 25, 2020 | 7:18 AM
The Eagles, led by head coach Jeff Hafley, returned to campus Monday.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Jeff Hafley discussed the state of BC football June 24, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge from Staten Island into Brooklyn during the New York City Marathon on Nov. 3, 2019.
Coronavirus
New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus June 24, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Rafael Devers is congratulated by Xander Bogaerts after Devers hit a solo home run in an August, 2019 game against the Cleveland Indians.
Sports Q
How many games will the Red Sox win in 2020? June 24, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Mohamed Sanu scores a touchdown against the Ravens in 2019.
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu's trainer thinks the receiver was 'shell of himself' in 2019 June 24, 2020 | 10:41 AM
Fenway Park
MLB
5 things to know about the changes coming to MLB this season June 24, 2020 | 10:25 AM
98.5 The Sports Hub
98.5
Christian Arcand is not getting bounced from 98.5 The Sports Hub, after all June 24, 2020 | 7:41 AM
NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent.
NFL
NFL holds minority coaching summit, as it continues to grapple with hiring issues June 24, 2020 | 7:33 AM