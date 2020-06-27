Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins believe the Celtics pose the biggest threat to the Bucks in the East

Former Celtics Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins both believe the Celtics have a great chance to make it to the NBA Finals this year.

Pierce, an NBA analyst, said the Celtics pose the best threat to prevent the Milwaukee Bucks from representing the Eastern Conference.

“Not because I played for Boston,” Pierce said on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” on Friday. “When you look at their roster, you know, Jayson Tatum started playing like a superstar before the work stoppage. In my opinion, Boston has the best starting five in the NBA.”

Perkins, also an NBA analyst for ESPN, said it’s hard for him to go against head coach Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors, however he said he’s “gotta be a homer, here.”

Advertisement

“I’ve got to roll with the Boston Celtics,” Perkins said on “SportsCenter.”

Perkins pointed out that the Celtics have a “rising star” in Jayson Tatum, “one of the best point guards in the league” in Kemba Walker, “one of the best two-way players” in Jaylen Brown, a “finally healthy” player who can go for 30 points in Gordon Hayward, and “the heart and soul” of the team in Marcus Smart.

“You see him in a fight with a bear, you better help the bear,” Perkins said of Smart.

Perkins called the Celtics “very dangerous,” adding that they play together and are well-coached.

“I think the Celtics pose the biggest threat to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference,” Perkins said.

Damn it’s hard for me not to Rock with the Coach Of The Year Nick Nurse and rising star in Siakam…but I gotta roll with the Celtics coming outta of the East this year! 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/W1en8grCCv — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 27, 2020

He later clarified on Twitter that not only does he think they’re the biggest threat, but they’re also his official pick to make it to the Finals.

The Celtics, who are currently the 3-seed, resume play Friday, July 31, against the Bucks. They play eight regular-season games in total before the playoffs are slated to begin Monday, Aug. 17.