Gordon Hayward says he would leave the NBA ‘bubble’ for the birth of his 4th child

Gordon Hayward
–John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
July 3, 2020 | 2:35 PM

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward says he plans to temporarily leave the NBA’s “bubble” in Orlando, if the Celtics are still in contention at the time of the birth of his fourth child.

“It’s a pretty easy decision for me,” Hayward said Friday morning.

Hayward’s wife, Robyn, is due in September with a baby boy. Once Hayward departs for Orlando on July 8, Robyn and the couple’s three daughters will travel to Indianapolis to be with family.

The decision to leave his wife and children was “difficult,” Hayward said, but he expressed interest in continuing the season for an opportunity to compete for a championship.

Advertisement

After suspending its season in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA has designed a comeback plan to resume action at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney World campus. Players have been asked to follow strict safety guidelines, which include a quarantine period upon arrival in addition to regular testing.

Friends and family are not permitted to join players in the “bubble” until Aug. 18, the first day of the first round of the playoffs.

“This is a unique experience that’s about to happen,” Hayward said. “I think leaving the girlies is going to be really hard and for sure a sad day for me. I think they’re old enough to the point now where they do understand what’s going on. We’ve tried to explain to them I’m going to be gone for a little while.”

The Conference Semifinals are scheduled to begin Sept. 1, with the Conference Finals expected to start two weeks later on Sept. 15. If the Celtics are still in contention, Hayward can receive permission to leave the “bubble” for the birth of his son and then return to play under the following conditions: If his absence is fewer than seven days, Hayward must test negative for coronavirus each day he is gone and then quarantine for four days upon returning to campus.

Advertisement

“If and when we’re down there and she’s going to have the baby, I’m for sure going to go be with her,” said Hayward, who was at the birth of each of his three children. “We’ll have to cross that bridge when we get there.”

Hayward credited Robyn for the way she’s handled the situation, though he acknowledged she has been “stressing a little bit.”

“My wife has been unbelievable through this whole thing,” he said. “Seriously, she is taking care of the girls, taking care of me because I’ve been home more. That’s something she does really well. All while being pregnant.”

Hayward said he still plans to be involved with storytime and bedtime remotely via video calls.

“Of course, she’s definitely sad,” he said of his wife. “I can’t blame her for that. I think it’s definitely a stressful time for us. But I think she’ll be happy if I go down there and play well and the Celtics play well. I know she will be.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Gordon Hayward

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NFL
Redskins to have 'thorough review' of name amid race debate July 3, 2020 | 1:58 PM
This will be the first time since 1945 that no game will be held.
MLB
MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945 July 3, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Dartmouth, MA - 6/11/20 - The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
UMass Dartmouth
UMass Dartmouth cuts 8 athletic teams; not virus related July 3, 2020 | 10:10 AM
All six Major League Lacrosse teams will head to Navy-Marine Corps Stadium for the duration of the league’s 20th season.
Sports News
Boston Cannons to play shortened five-game Major League Lacrosse season July 3, 2020 | 8:42 AM
The Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 next season.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown recalls Kevin Garnett’s expletive-filled motivational voicemails July 3, 2020 | 7:00 AM
A workout area sits idle in the concourse under the first base stands at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Boston. The Boston Red Sox are scheduled resume training camp Friday at Fenway. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox, other MLB teams return to camp amid virus concerns July 2, 2020 | 11:13 PM
NFL
Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name July 2, 2020 | 10:13 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots signing Cam Newton July 2, 2020 | 6:10 PM
NFL
Report: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem July 2, 2020 | 6:04 PM
Drew Lieberman Mohamed Sanu
Patriots
The inside story behind Cam Newton and Mohamed Sanu's workout July 2, 2020 | 2:13 PM
College Sports
Why Boston University is reconsidering the name of its mascot, 'Rhett' July 2, 2020 | 2:05 PM
There will be no crowds at the finish line of the Boston Marathon this year.
Marathon
Registration for virtual Boston Marathon begins July 7 July 2, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Cam Newton
Patriots
Here are the reported details of Cam Newton's contract with the Patriots July 2, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Rafael Nadal French Open
Tennis
French Open to allow fans in stands at the tournament July 2, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Gillette Stadium
New England Revolution
Revolution to host drive-in watch parties at Gillette for MLS is Back Tournament July 2, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Professor Robert Hayashi teaching Research Methods in American Culture.
Sports
Amherst professor Robert Hayashi teaches on race and sports. What he says sports fans need to learn now. July 2, 2020 | 5:00 AM
FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020, file photo, Jefferson City, Mo., native and WNBA star Maya Moore, right, calls Jonathan Irons as supporters react in Jefferson City after Cole County Judge Dan Green overturned Irons' convictions in a 1997 burglary and assault case. Moore, a family friend, had supported Irons, sharing his story on a national basis. Irons was freed from prison Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after a county prosecutor declined to retry his case, punctuating years of work by Moore and other supporters who argued he was falsely convicted of burglary and assault charges.
National News
Missouri man freed from prison with help from WNBA's Moore July 1, 2020 | 10:41 PM
MLB
MVP plaque presenters to discuss Kenesaw Mountain Landis's name on MLB trophy July 1, 2020 | 9:47 PM
NFL Preseason
NFL
NFL preseason schedule will be cut in half this summer, reports say July 1, 2020 | 7:16 PM
Jared C. Tilton
NASCAR
NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie will be sponsored by pro-Trump PAC at this weekend’s Brickyard 400 July 1, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Ryan, David L Globe Staff
College Sports
Ivy League to announce plan for fall sports next week July 1, 2020 | 4:55 PM
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after scrambling for a first down against the New England Patriots during a game in 2017.
Patriots
Film study: What Cam Newton can bring to the Patriots offense in 2020 July 1, 2020 | 3:00 PM
The Boston Celtics logo.
Media
Longtime Celtics writer Steve Bulpett part of latest round of Boston Herald layoffs July 1, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Fenway Park
MLB
Coronavirus adds wrinkle to MLB injury reports July 1, 2020 | 10:55 AM
Mohamed Sanu Cam Newton
Patriots
Cam Newton is already working out with one of his new teammates July 1, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera shakes hands with Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) before the start of a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Ron Rivera
What Cam Newton's former coach had to say after Newton signed with the Patriots July 1, 2020 | 7:17 AM
High-fives celebrate a huge moment — a turning point even.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: The most important homer in Red Sox history? It might not be what you think July 1, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Fans watching a Lowell Spinners game at LeLacheur Park.
Baseball
Baseball's minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons June 30, 2020 | 5:22 PM
--
Patriots
Julian Edelman welcomed Cam Newton to the Patriots, and drew a reaction from Tom Brady June 30, 2020 | 3:43 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. The Panthers were more successful on offense last week with Newton running the football. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Cam Newton
What Randy Moss had to say about Cam Newton and the Patriots' offense June 30, 2020 | 2:45 PM