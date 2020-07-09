Morning sports update: Kendrick Perkins says Kelly Loeffler ‘needs to be out’ of WNBA

"Because, guess what, if she comes out here publicly and makes that statement, I can only imagine what she said behind closed doors."

David Tulis
Senator Kelly Loeffler (left) has owned a piece of the Atlanta Dream since 2011, but does not approve of the league's new social justice initiatives. –David Tulis
July 9, 2020

On Wednesday, the Ivy League announced that it was placing all sports on hold until at least January, 2021. The decision means that it is the first Division I conference to cancel the fall football season.

Since the Ivy League was also the first conference to cancel its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in March, it could be another early indication of a larger cancellation from college sports as a whole as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Tonight, the Revolution take the field for the first time since the MLS season pause in March. New England will face Montreal at 8 p.m. in the MLS is Back Tournament, which is being held inside the “bubble” at Disney World.

Kendrick Perkins on Kelly Loeffler: Georgia senator and Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler recently made a series of comments critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the WNBA’s inclusion of its message in the league’s attempt to speak out on social justice.

Loeffler has received criticism from numerous WNBA players, and was the subject of discussion on an episode of ESPN’s Hoop Streams. Former Celtics center (and ESPN analyst) Kendrick Perkins had particularly strong words.

“Get out of here,” Perkins said when asked about Loeffler. “Get out of here, straight up. That’s my thought. Because, guess what, if she comes out here publicly and makes that statement, I can only imagine what she said behind closed doors. She’s showing us who she really is.”

Perkins referenced how WNBA players have been early to support social justice causes in the past.

“She needs to be out,” Perkins said of Loeffler, who is also up for re-election in the fall.

Trivia: What retired U.S. player, originally drafted by the Revolution, scored one of the fastest goals in World Cup history against Ghana in 2014?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He left New England to play in England in 2007.

On this day: In 1946, Ted Williams hit two home runs in a 12-0 American League win in the All-Star Game held at Fenway Park. Williams’s second home run came against Rip Sewell throwing his famous “Blooper” Eephus pitch.

Daily highlight: Nahomi Kawasumi caught Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell off her line in a 2-0 win for Sky Blue F.C. on Wednesday.

Trivia answer: Clint Dempsey

TOPICS: Celtics WNBA Politics

