Celtics assistant Kara Lawson reportedly close to becoming Duke women’s basketball coach

07/03/2019 Boston MA -Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson (cq) at a afternoon press-conference. Jonathan Wiggs GlobeStaffPhotographer :Reporter:Topic:CelticsLawson
Kara Lawson. –Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
By
Andrew Mahoney
July 10, 2020 | 2:52 PM

Celtics assistant coach Kara Larson could become the next coach of the Duke women’s basketball team, as soon as Friday, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

Lawson, who played for Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt at Tennessee, also played for Sacramento, Connecticut, and Washington during her 13-year WNBA career that ended in 2015. She was a member of the gold medal-winning US Olympic team at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

When she was hired in June of 2019, she became the first woman ever to coach for the Celtics. Before joining the Celtics last summer, she worked as a basketball analyst at ESPN, as well as on Washington Wizards broadcasts. She also helped coach USA Basketball’s three-on-three teams over the past two years.

