Jaylen Brown explained why he deactivated his Instagram account

"I want to not pick up bad habits and things like that."

Jaylen Brown doesn't plan to be on Instagram for the time being.
Jaylen Brown doesn't plan to be on Instagram for the time being. –MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/ASSOCIATED PRESS
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
July 11, 2020 | 4:18 PM

The Celtics arrived at the NBA’s bubble in Orlando on Wednesday and Jaylen Brown is locked in.

The young forward deactivated his Instagram account not long after the Celtics touched down in Florida.

“I’m not trying to be on social media,” Brown told reporters via Zoom on Friday. “I deactivated my Instagram account, not because I feel like it is a distraction. But until I get a routine, I want to not pick up bad habits and things like that.”

Brown’s decision to log off Instagram before the playoffs start isn’t uncommon. Lakers star LeBron James stayed off social media during the playoffs over the last few years, saying he’s “activating Zero Dark Thirty-23 Mode.” Isaiah Thomas also stepped away from social media during his playoff appearances with the Celtics in 2016 and 2017.

Advertisement

“I’m just trying to really lock in and have no distractions,” Thomas told reporters of his decision in 2016. “Social media, you can have a big game and they love you; have a bad game, they’ll tear you apart. I just want the least amount of distractions for myself. And just try to really lock in and stay in the moment.”

While it is unknown how much correlation there is between logging off social media and how well a player plays in the playoffs, the move certainly couldn’t have hurt for James and Thomas. James has made the Finals every time he’s “activated” his social media playoffs silence, which started in 2013. He’s won two titles in that span. Thomas had a playoff run to remember in 2017 when he led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals, which included a 53-point performance in one of their wins against the Washington Wizards.

Brown’s Twitter account is still activated, but he hasn’t sent a tweet out since he retweeted a LeBron James tweet June 23.

Brown, who has used his social media accounts to raise awareness to social injustices in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, said he wants to find a purposeful way to pass the time while he’s in the bubble.

“I feel like we’re down here with a purpose,” Brown said. “I want to educate myself. Spend time doing research, spend time talking to my teammates or other people in the NBA trying to figure out how we can all come together and use our time to divert our attention to things outside of basketball.

“While we’re down here, we got nothing but time. So I’m trying to make myself available to any players that are around and might have questions or anything they want to build off of, and also my teammates as well. So we can figure out ways to put our heads together and be a part of change.”

When teams first entered the bubble Tuesday night, pictures of the food served to players were leaked and met with backlash on social media.
Advertisement

However, Brown said he won’t complain much about life in the bubble.

“It was an interesting experience [entering the bubble],” Brown said. “I’m not going to do too much complaining, or do any complaining at all, to be honest. I come from humble beginnings just like everybody else. It’s not exactly what we’re accustomed to, but it’s fine.”

The Celtics will play three scrimmage games (starting July 24 against the Oklahoma City Thunder) before resuming the regular season July 31 when they face the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Jaylen Brown NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens hopes Kemba Walker is ready to play without a minutes restriction for the playoffs.
Celtics
Brad Stevens said Kemba Walker will likely be on a minutes restriction when the season resumes July 11, 2020 | 4:15 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
$$$
Patriots reportedly settle grievances with Antonio Brown, Aaron Hernandez July 11, 2020 | 2:30 PM
FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson passes the ball at the team's training facility in Boston. Celtics guard Gordon Hayward said Lawson has already made her presence felt. “She’s been good as far as just the experience she has as a basketball player,” Hayward said. “Reading the game and kind of little things she sees coaching on the sideline. Having somebody that well-versed in basketball, that experience is good.” (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Celtics
Kara Lawson accepts head women’s basketball coach position at Duke July 11, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
NFL
Eagles penalize DeSean Jackson for anti-Semitic posts July 11, 2020 | 8:29 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN
Media
Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN apologize after reporter's profane email to Sen. Josh Hawley July 11, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi leaves the field after Red Sox summer practice.
sports Q
Chad Finn: Which pro sports league has the best chance of finishing its season? July 11, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Bruins
The NHL finalized its return plans, with games scheduled to begin Aug. 1 July 11, 2020 | 12:16 AM
MLB
White Sox top pitching prospect Michael Kopech opts out this year July 10, 2020 | 7:02 PM
07/03/2019 Boston MA -Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson (cq) at a afternoon press-conference. Jonathan Wiggs GlobeStaffPhotographer :Reporter:Topic:CelticsLawson
Celtics
Celtics assistant Kara Lawson reportedly close to becoming Duke women’s basketball coach July 10, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Students walk on the campus of Amherst College in January.
College Sports
NESCAC cancels all fall sports July 10, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Pitchers stretch during Boston Red Sox spring training in Fenway Park. (
Red Sox
The Red Sox are testing out fake crowd noise in Fenway Park July 10, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Ian Thomas Jansen-Lonnquist for the Boston Globe
College Sports
Dartmouth to eliminate five Division 1 sports July 10, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman and DeSean Jackson have connected following Jackson's anti-Semitic social media posts July 10, 2020 | 10:21 AM
Mohamed Sanu scores a touchdown against the Ravens in 2019.
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu has a question about the NFL's COVID-19 protocols July 10, 2020 | 9:33 AM
DOUG MILLS
sports q
Chad Finn: Which quarterback will play the most games for the Patriots this season? July 10, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Gustavo Bou was about to receive an unexpected embrace from Carles Gil after he scored for the Revolution.
New England Revolution
4 takeaways from the Revolution’s 1-0 victory over Montreal in their MLS reopener July 10, 2020 | 6:56 AM
New England Revolution
Fans watched the first Revolution game in months in a unique drive-in atmosphere at Gillette Stadium July 10, 2020 | 6:46 AM
Maddie Meyer
Red Sox
Scrimmage gives Red Sox taste of strange season to come July 9, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season.
NFL
When the NFL preseason begins, teams will have to follow these rules July 9, 2020 | 4:50 PM
N'Keal Harry and Cam Newton meet for the first time.
Cam Newton
N'Keal Harry joined Cam Newton in Los Angeles for a throwing session July 9, 2020 | 2:27 PM
The Red Sox 2021 schedule was released July 9.
Red Sox
Red Sox release 2021 schedule July 9, 2020 | 1:53 PM
New Englands Patriots Super Bowl LIII championship ring.
Patriots
Josh Gordon's Super Bowl ring is up for auction July 9, 2020 | 12:15 PM
David Tulis
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins says WNBA co-owner critical of Black Lives Matter 'needs to be out' July 9, 2020 | 10:26 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
I didn’t really want the Patriots to sign Cam Newton. Now that they have, I love it. July 9, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Julian Edelman was limited in practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Patriots
'I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation' July 9, 2020 | 9:20 AM
New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena gives a thumbs up after his team scored against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of a 4-0 July win.
New England Revolution
What Bruce Arena is saying about the Revolution's return to play Thursday July 9, 2020 | 7:08 AM
Michael Felger (above) and Tony Massarotti more than doubled their nearest competition in the 2-6 p.m. daypart, one of three Sports Hub shows to win their timeslot overall.
Sports radio
Sports Hub leaves WEEI in the spring ratings dust July 8, 2020 | 9:14 PM
John Tlumacki
College Sports
Ivy League places all sports on hold until January July 8, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
GYMS
An updating list of when Boston-area gyms are reopening July 8, 2020 | 3:48 PM
STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Athletic wear with the Stanford University logo is displayed at the Stanford Athletics Shop on March 12, 2019 in Stanford, California. More than 40 people, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, have been charged in a widespread elite college admission bribery scheme. Parents, ACT and SAT administrators and coaches at universities including Stanford, Georgetown, Yale, and the University of Southern California have been charged. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
College Sports
Stanford drops 11 sports to cut costs during pandemic July 8, 2020 | 2:50 PM