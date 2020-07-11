Kara Lawson accepts head women’s basketball coach position at Duke

Lawson will leave her job as a Celtics assistant after 13 months.

FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson passes the ball at the team's training facility in Boston. Celtics guard Gordon Hayward said Lawson has already made her presence felt. “She’s been good as far as just the experience she has as a basketball player,” Hayward said. “Reading the game and kind of little things she sees coaching on the sideline. Having somebody that well-versed in basketball, that experience is good.” (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson. –AP
By
Brandon Chase
updated on July 11, 2020 | 2:01 PM

Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson, who just 13 months ago was hired as the first female coach in team history, will accept Duke University’s offer to become their next women’s basketball head coach, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

Washburn reported Friday that Duke had offered Lawson the position. Lawson, a Virginia native, played college basketball at Tennessee under Pat Summitt before playing in the WNBA from 2003-2015 with the Sacramento Monarchs, Connecticut Sun, and Washington Mystics. She also won a gold medal with the US Olympic team in Beijing in 2008.

“I mean, everybody knows what I think of Kara,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Friday. “She’s unbelievable. When I can comment on it, I will.”

After the news became official Saturday afternoon, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, former Duke Blue Devil, tweeted his congratulations.

