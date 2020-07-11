Kara Lawson accepts head women’s basketball coach position at Duke

Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson, who just 13 months ago was hired as the first female coach in team history, will accept Duke University’s offer to become their next women’s basketball head coach, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

Washburn reported Friday that Duke had offered Lawson the position. Lawson, a Virginia native, played college basketball at Tennessee under Pat Summitt before playing in the WNBA from 2003-2015 with the Sacramento Monarchs, Connecticut Sun, and Washington Mystics. She also won a gold medal with the US Olympic team in Beijing in 2008.

“I mean, everybody knows what I think of Kara,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Friday. “She’s unbelievable. When I can comment on it, I will.”

After the news became official Saturday afternoon, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, former Duke Blue Devil, tweeted his congratulations.