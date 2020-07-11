Brad Stevens said Kemba Walker will likely be on a minutes restriction when the season resumes

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Saturday that Kemba Walker will likely start playing under limited minutes when the regular season resumes, and the goal will be to ensure he’s not on a minutes restriction for the playoffs.

The point guard’s left knee required the drainage of fluid and caused him to miss several games before the season was halted. Walker noted that the time away from the game benefited his health.

“I really, really needed to get that break,‘’ he told reporters.

Stevens said the main goal in the coming weeks is to strengthen Walker’s knee as much as possible.

“The biggest thing that we don’t want to do is go through a typical training camp, which is usually a ramp-up session for most people to get to where they need to be,” Stevens told reporters. “For him, we need to make it a ramp-up session so he doesn’t have setbacks once we start playing.”

The Celtics are scheduled to resume the regular season Friday, July 31, against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the playoffs are slated to begin Monday, Aug. 17.