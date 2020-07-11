Brad Stevens said Kemba Walker will likely be on a minutes restriction when the season resumes

"For him, we need to make it a ramp-up session so he doesn't have setbacks once we start playing."

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens hopes Kemba Walker is ready to play without a minutes restriction for the playoffs.
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens hopes Kemba Walker is ready to play without a minutes restriction for the playoffs. –Mary Schwalm/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
July 11, 2020 | 4:15 PM

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Saturday that Kemba Walker will likely start playing under limited minutes when the regular season resumes, and the goal will be to ensure he’s not on a minutes restriction for the playoffs.

The point guard’s left knee required the drainage of fluid and caused him to miss several games before the season was halted. Walker noted that the time away from the game benefited his health.

“I really, really needed to get that break,‘’ he told reporters.

Stevens said the main goal in the coming weeks is to strengthen Walker’s knee as much as possible.

Advertisement

“The biggest thing that we don’t want to do is go through a typical training camp, which is usually a ramp-up session for most people to get to where they need to be,” Stevens told reporters. “For him, we need to make it a ramp-up session so he doesn’t have setbacks once we start playing.”

The Celtics are scheduled to resume the regular season Friday, July 31, against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the playoffs are slated to begin Monday, Aug. 17.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Kemba Walker

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jaylen Brown doesn't plan to be on Instagram for the time being.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown explained why he deactivated his Instagram account July 11, 2020 | 4:18 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
$$$
Patriots reportedly settle grievances with Antonio Brown, Aaron Hernandez July 11, 2020 | 2:30 PM
FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson passes the ball at the team's training facility in Boston. Celtics guard Gordon Hayward said Lawson has already made her presence felt. “She’s been good as far as just the experience she has as a basketball player,” Hayward said. “Reading the game and kind of little things she sees coaching on the sideline. Having somebody that well-versed in basketball, that experience is good.” (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Celtics
Kara Lawson accepts head women’s basketball coach position at Duke July 11, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
NFL
Eagles penalize DeSean Jackson for anti-Semitic posts July 11, 2020 | 8:29 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN
Media
Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN apologize after reporter's profane email to Sen. Josh Hawley July 11, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi leaves the field after Red Sox summer practice.
sports Q
Chad Finn: Which pro sports league has the best chance of finishing its season? July 11, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Bruins
The NHL finalized its return plans, with games scheduled to begin Aug. 1 July 11, 2020 | 12:16 AM
MLB
White Sox top pitching prospect Michael Kopech opts out this year July 10, 2020 | 7:02 PM
07/03/2019 Boston MA -Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson (cq) at a afternoon press-conference. Jonathan Wiggs GlobeStaffPhotographer :Reporter:Topic:CelticsLawson
Celtics
Celtics assistant Kara Lawson reportedly close to becoming Duke women’s basketball coach July 10, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Students walk on the campus of Amherst College in January.
College Sports
NESCAC cancels all fall sports July 10, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Pitchers stretch during Boston Red Sox spring training in Fenway Park. (
Red Sox
The Red Sox are testing out fake crowd noise in Fenway Park July 10, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Ian Thomas Jansen-Lonnquist for the Boston Globe
College Sports
Dartmouth to eliminate five Division 1 sports July 10, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman and DeSean Jackson have connected following Jackson's anti-Semitic social media posts July 10, 2020 | 10:21 AM
Mohamed Sanu scores a touchdown against the Ravens in 2019.
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu has a question about the NFL's COVID-19 protocols July 10, 2020 | 9:33 AM
DOUG MILLS
sports q
Chad Finn: Which quarterback will play the most games for the Patriots this season? July 10, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Gustavo Bou was about to receive an unexpected embrace from Carles Gil after he scored for the Revolution.
New England Revolution
4 takeaways from the Revolution’s 1-0 victory over Montreal in their MLS reopener July 10, 2020 | 6:56 AM
New England Revolution
Fans watched the first Revolution game in months in a unique drive-in atmosphere at Gillette Stadium July 10, 2020 | 6:46 AM
Maddie Meyer
Red Sox
Scrimmage gives Red Sox taste of strange season to come July 9, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season.
NFL
When the NFL preseason begins, teams will have to follow these rules July 9, 2020 | 4:50 PM
N'Keal Harry and Cam Newton meet for the first time.
Cam Newton
N'Keal Harry joined Cam Newton in Los Angeles for a throwing session July 9, 2020 | 2:27 PM
The Red Sox 2021 schedule was released July 9.
Red Sox
Red Sox release 2021 schedule July 9, 2020 | 1:53 PM
New Englands Patriots Super Bowl LIII championship ring.
Patriots
Josh Gordon's Super Bowl ring is up for auction July 9, 2020 | 12:15 PM
David Tulis
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins says WNBA co-owner critical of Black Lives Matter 'needs to be out' July 9, 2020 | 10:26 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
I didn’t really want the Patriots to sign Cam Newton. Now that they have, I love it. July 9, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Julian Edelman was limited in practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Patriots
'I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation' July 9, 2020 | 9:20 AM
New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena gives a thumbs up after his team scored against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of a 4-0 July win.
New England Revolution
What Bruce Arena is saying about the Revolution's return to play Thursday July 9, 2020 | 7:08 AM
Michael Felger (above) and Tony Massarotti more than doubled their nearest competition in the 2-6 p.m. daypart, one of three Sports Hub shows to win their timeslot overall.
Sports radio
Sports Hub leaves WEEI in the spring ratings dust July 8, 2020 | 9:14 PM
John Tlumacki
College Sports
Ivy League places all sports on hold until January July 8, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
GYMS
An updating list of when Boston-area gyms are reopening July 8, 2020 | 3:48 PM
STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Athletic wear with the Stanford University logo is displayed at the Stanford Athletics Shop on March 12, 2019 in Stanford, California. More than 40 people, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, have been charged in a widespread elite college admission bribery scheme. Parents, ACT and SAT administrators and coaches at universities including Stanford, Georgetown, Yale, and the University of Southern California have been charged. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
College Sports
Stanford drops 11 sports to cut costs during pandemic July 8, 2020 | 2:50 PM