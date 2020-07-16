Kemba Walker is taking it slowly to prepare for the long haul

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The Celtics opted to have Kemba Walker sit out the first few days of workouts in Orlando out of concern for the discomfort in his troublesome left knee. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
July 16, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Celtics are treating Kemba Walker’s knee issues as if it’s an injury because it is. The All-Star point guard said he appreciates the team’s cautious approach because it will prepare him for the team’s projected long playoff run.

Walker participated in a portion of practice as the Celtics continue to prepare for scrimmages next week. But there is no rush. The club wants him healthy enough to withstand the rigors of the postseason.

“I’m feeling good; it’s really just taking it one day at a time right now,” he said. “Just being smart. I’m feeling really good, just taking it slowly.”

Advertisement

Walker, the Celtics’ prized free-agent acquisition last summer, has experienced knee troubles since before the All-Star Game. He played heavy minutes in that game and then expressed discomfort following his return to Boston. He missed six consecutive games after the break and returned for Boston’s final three games before the season was suspended.

Despite a three-month layoff, Walker’s knee improved but not completely, prompting the Celtics to give him a reduced schedule upon the team’s arrival in Orlando.

“I can’t really explain it, but it was a pain on the side of my knee,” Walker said. “Throughout my career I haven’t missed many games and I’ve been able to play through a lot and it was bothering me, so that was the best choice for me was to sit out. So this is not normal for me, being out like this, but it’s the smart way to go about thing because I want to be my best for my teammates and this organization when the regular season comes around and most definitely in the playoffs.”

The Celtics plan to stagger Walker’s practice and scrimmage time so he is 100 percent by regular season’s end. The Celtics have eight regular-season games left but with little chance of catching Toronto for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and with home-court advantage no longer a factor with the resumption at Disney World, the emphasis is staying healthy.

Advertisement

“It’s definitely pretty frustrating because I’m not a guy who misses many games, especially not throughout the course of my career,” he said. “I’m not really concerned honestly because I’m trending upwards. I’m getting better, getting closer to returning. I’m fine. I’ll be back better than ever, I think.”

Celtics faithful have been denied the opportunity to see a healthy Walker play with a prime Jayson Tatum. In his final eight games before the suspension, Walker shot 34.5 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from the 3-point line with the balky knee.

“I think we can be pretty tough, for sure,” Walker said. “Since he’s been the way he’s been I haven’t really been able to help out like I’ve really wanted to, so yeah, I’m really looking forward to coming back and just making an impact with all my teammates, just being better than I was before the season [was suspended].”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Kemba Walker

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Douglas P. DeFelice
New England Revolution
A win Friday would put the Revolution into the knockout round of the MLS Is Back tournament July 16, 2020 | 11:19 PM
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, people talk outside Rogers Place, the home ice of the NHL hockey club Edmonton Oilers, in Edmonton, Alberta. Rogers Place is one of the possible locations the NHL has zeroed in on to host playoff games if it can return amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league will ultimately decide on two or three locations for games, with government regulations, testing and COVID-19 frequency among the factors for the decision that should be coming within the next three to four weeks.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
NHL
NHL arena in Edmonton — one of the league's hub cities for return to play — flooded July 16, 2020 | 9:40 PM
NFL
15 women accuse former Washington Redskins employees of sexual harassment and verbal abuse July 16, 2020 | 7:33 PM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum ran into LeBron James while inside the NBA 'bubble' July 16, 2020 | 6:29 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say about David Pastrnak being 'unfit to participate' in Bruins practice July 16, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media.
Bill Belichick
Snowball fights, jokes, and why Martellus Bennett compared Bill Belichick to Larry David July 16, 2020 | 2:42 PM
6-29-2005:Boston ,MA::GLOBE STAFF PHOTO/JIM DAVIS................Red Sox 2B Mark Bellhorn (cq), right, and homeplate umpire Eric Cooper (cq), left, check the flight of Bellhorn's sixth inning solo home run , that came right after teammate Doug Mirabelli's, and the back to back blasts sealed the victory for Boston. Library Tag 06302005 Sports
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the better Red Sox second baseman, Todd Walker or Mark Bellhorn? July 16, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Revolution forward Gustavo Bou celebrates his goal against the Montreal Impact.
Local
The Revolution’s big three showcased their potential, and other observations from the MLS is Back tournament July 16, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Cam Newton
Patriots
A former NFL player's advice for how Cam Newton can 'mesh' with Bill Belichick July 16, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade deletes pro-Nick Cannon tweet, says he has 'ZERO tolerance for any hate speech!' July 16, 2020 | 6:46 AM
Sports News
NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic July 15, 2020 | 11:18 PM
This photo provided by Jacob Diamond shows the second bedroom inside Magic equipment manager Jacob Diamond’s suite at the team hotel on the Disney complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
NBA
What life is like for players inside the NBA bubble July 15, 2020 | 8:38 PM
Bruce Cassidy shared his opinion on a possible change in the NHL playoff format.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy is a finalist for the Jack Adams Award July 15, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez won 19 games in 2019.
Sports Q
Will the 2020 Red Sox win more games than 2019 Eduardo Rodriguez? July 15, 2020 | 5:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN
Media
What to make of ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski's exchange with Josh Hawley July 15, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season.
Red Sox
Red Sox put 3 players on injury list July 15, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Sports News
The 2020 Head of the Charles Regatta has been canceled July 15, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass against the New York Giants in the first half of an Aug. 29 preseason game in 2019.
Patriots
Scott Zolak still thinks Jarrett Stidham will be the Patriots' starting quarterback July 15, 2020 | 9:39 AM
Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Patriots announce protocols if Gillette Stadium is allowed to host fans this season July 14, 2020 | 2:26 PM
Jarrett Stidham warms up before a game.
Patriots
Will the Patriots start Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham? Here are 4 factors to consider. July 14, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore shared his excitement to play with Cam Newton July 14, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Cam Newton in 2019.
Tom Brady
What Cam Newton had to say about replacing Tom Brady July 14, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Nate Eovaldi is one of the only holdovers from the 2018 title team.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: The Red Sox pitching staff doesn’t exactly inspire much confidence July 14, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Jonathan Wiggs
Celtics
Kara Lawson excited for chance to coach at Duke July 13, 2020 | 6:21 PM
En esta fotografía de archivo del 27 de octubre de 2019, el quarterback de los Panthers de Carolina Cam Newton en la banca durante la segunda mitad del partido de la NFL contra los 49ers de San Francisco, en Santa Clara, California. El 7 de abril del 2020 dijo en una conversación el lunes con Chris Paul que se siente como pez fuera del agua en la agencia libre.(AP Foto/Ben Margot, Archivo)
Patriots
What Cam Newton's father had to say about his son July 13, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Terrelle Pryor playing for the Browns in 2016.
Terrelle Pryor
Terrelle Pryor says he's a 'big fan' of Cam Newton, is interested in playing for the Patriots July 13, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Mike McCarn
Patriots
Jets player says healthy Cam Newton would be a 'terrifying' opponent July 13, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook (0) brings the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
NBA
Russell Westbrook says he tested positive for the coronavirus July 13, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty Patriots parade
Patriots
What Devin and Jason McCourty wrote in a guest column for Sports Illustrated July 13, 2020 | 10:58 AM
SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Washington Redskins helmets on the sideline during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 23, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NFL
Washington's NFL team drops 'Redskins' name after 87 years July 13, 2020 | 9:58 AM