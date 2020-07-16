Inside the NBA’s bubble: Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum casually ran into LeBron James

For Celtics guard Kemba Walker, life inside the NBA’s ‘bubble’ at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando is reminiscent of his earlier days going on AAU basketball trips.

Except, instead seeing high school athletes running around, he and teammate Jayson Tatum recently ran into Lakers’ forward LeBron James and others.

While chatting over video chat with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks — who is also quarantining inside the bubble — Walker revealed just how “cool” it was for him to see James, as well as J.R. Smith, Jared Dudley, and Kyle Kuzma, casually walking around the resort.

“It’s very, very similar for sure,” Walker said when asked if the campus is similar to an AAU camp or tournament. “Whenever you go downstairs, you’re going to see somebody. The other night, me and [Jayson Tatum] were walking to go to get some food and we saw ‘Bron, J.R. [Smith], Jared Dudley, and Kuz. It’s rare, very rare to see Bron walking by himself and being comfortable.”

Per the NBA’s guidelines, players will not be able to see anyone else except those inside the bubble until their team’s season ends or if they make it through the first round of playoffs. This has forced many players to entertain themselves or interact with each other.

Walker said he was surprised to see James — who has been in the media spotlight since he was in high school — look so comfortable while roaming about.

“I was telling someone, he probably hasn’t done that since he was probably nine years old,” Walker added. “Being able to be so comfortable, just walking around and not worrying about people coming up to him, being bothered, asking him for something. Now, he’s just regular — not regular, but he’s able to be comfortable and walk around comfortably. I think that’s pretty cool.”

When they’re not working out or scrimmaging, the Celtics have been finding their own ways to occupy their free time. Tacko Fall went bike riding with Romeo Langford and Carson Edwards, while Tatum hit the golf course with Grant Williams on Thursday. Others have chosen video games, such as Gordon Hayward, Vincent Poirier, and Romeo Langford, while Robert Williams started watching “How to Get Away with Murder.”

Forward Jaylen Brown has opted for less screen time and instead wants to “educate” himself and engage in conversations with his teammates and other NBA players.

Meanwhile, Walker — whose knee is in good status, according to Brad Stevens — will be hosting a four-day long, live virtual basketball camp from July 20-24.