Enes Kanter says most other Turkish players in the NBA won’t talk to him

"I actually try to talk to them. I’m like ‘Hey dude, what’s up? How are you doing?’ No answer."

Celtics center Enes Kanter during the first quarter of a game.
Celtics center Enes Kanter during the first quarter of a game. –Charles Krupa/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
July 18, 2020

Enes Kanter hasn’t been shy in his criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Celtics center has called Erdogan “the Hitler of our century” and supports Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan accused of being the mastermind of a failed coup in 2016, which he believed led to Turkey canceling his passport and his father’s arrest and sentencing in 2018.

Kanter now believes the ramifications of his continued criticism of Erdogan have made its way into the NBA. He shared on an episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast” that other Turkish players in the league won’t talk to him.

“What hurts me the most is other Turkish players in the league,” Kanter said. “We have Ersan Ilyasova, we have Cedi Osman in Cleveland, we have Furkan Korkmaz in Philly. Whenever we go against (them) they don’t say a word.

Advertisement

“I actually try to talk to them. I’m like, ‘Hey dude, what’s up? How are you doing?’ No answer. Because they might be scared of the Turkish government that if they see a picture or video us talking, they might be in trouble, whatever. I try to cover my mouth with my jersey and try to talk to them. They turn their face the other way.”

Kanter said that he and his brother Kerem, who is also from Turkey and currently plays basketball in Spain, have played with the aforementioned players either on the same NBA team or on a national team.

“Ersan, I played with him in OKC. I played with him on the national team,” Kanter said. “Cedi and Furkan played with my brother on the national team. No answer. That’s the thing that hurts me the most. They’re just scared. They don’t know any better.”

While Ilyasova, Osman, and Korkmaz won’t talk to Kanter, he said that he still respects them.

“In the end, these players represent Turkey,” Kanter said. “Whenever we play against them I pray for them. I hope we win the game but I hope they play good. They are representing their families, their country, their people. I got a lot of respect for them.”

Advertisement

Kanter added that he hopes he can have a relationship with those players again when Erdogan is out of office.

“I don’t blame them (for not wanting to talk to me),” Kanter said. “I understand that they are scared. When these things settle down and when this regime changes, I’m sure they’ll change their mind.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics World News

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Clinton Burton Jr.
Boston College
BC football lands highest-ranked commitment in program history July 18, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in August, 2017.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski says reuniting with Tom Brady wasn't planned July 18, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Gianni Thompson
College Sports
Why hoops star Gianni Thompson chose to stay home and play for Boston College July 18, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Nathan Eovaldi is pictured in action.
Red Sox
Red Sox name Nathan Eovaldi as Opening Day starter July 18, 2020 | 4:32 PM
MLB
Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada July 18, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Tuukka Rask on Friday was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy July 18, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Doc Rivers met John Lewis several times.
JOHN LEWIS
Doc Rivers shared a powerful story about an interaction he had with John Lewis July 18, 2020 | 3:53 PM
Brad Stevens
NBA
NBA going with shorter games for Disney exhibition openers July 18, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Gustavo Bou of the Revolution whistled one past D.C. United's Oniel Fisher.
New England Revolution
3 takeaways from the Revolution's tie with D.C. United July 18, 2020 | 8:46 AM
CHIN, BARRY
Red Sox
After a 7-year absence, Daniel Bard is back in majors July 18, 2020 | 8:09 AM
Sony Michel during a training camp practice in August, 2019.
NFL
As camp approaches, how will NFL handle players opting out? July 18, 2020 | 2:08 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, shoots as Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers already have just about guaranteed themselves the top two playoff seeds and face a delicate balancing act when the NBA returns to action. They must try to shake off the rust after a 4 ½-month hiatus while also staying as healthy as possible for the postseason. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
NBA
NBA says races for the season's individual awards are over July 17, 2020 | 8:06 PM
Patriots James White
NFL
NFLPA wants players tested daily for virus when camps open July 17, 2020 | 6:15 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez is back in Boston — one step closer toward returning July 17, 2020 | 5:55 PM
On Lansdowne Street, as seen from Fenway Park, outdoor picnic tables are pictured where there is normally a parking lot.
Fenway Park
What to know about the Lansdowne Street 'fan zone' outside Fenway Park July 17, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Mike Lowell
sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox third baseman, Bill Mueller or Mike Lowell? July 17, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Robert Kraft was charged in February with soliciting a prostitute at a Florida massage parlor.
Robert Kraft
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly met with Robert Kraft in Foxborough July 17, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Dennis Eckersley and Dave O'Brien.
Media
How NESN plans to cover Red Sox games this season July 17, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Tom Brady before his final game with the Patriots in Jan., 2020.
Patriots
Tom Brady quickly settled a Madden debate over video game quarterbacks July 17, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.
NFL
5 takeaways on the alleged sexual harassment with Redskins July 17, 2020 | 6:30 AM
Andy Walker (left) and Jake Adkins are rollerblading from Boston to Michigan to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
College Sports
Why two UMass Boston hockey players are rollerblading to Michigan July 17, 2020 | 6:13 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Kemba Walker
What Kemba Walker had to say about his lingering knee issues July 16, 2020 | 11:30 PM
Douglas P. DeFelice
New England Revolution
A win Friday would put the Revolution into the knockout round of the MLS Is Back tournament July 16, 2020 | 11:19 PM
Zion Williamson
NBA
Zion Williamson leaves Pelicans, NBA bubble for 'family medical matter' July 16, 2020 | 10:32 PM
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, people talk outside Rogers Place, the home ice of the NHL hockey club Edmonton Oilers, in Edmonton, Alberta. Rogers Place is one of the possible locations the NHL has zeroed in on to host playoff games if it can return amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league will ultimately decide on two or three locations for games, with government regulations, testing and COVID-19 frequency among the factors for the decision that should be coming within the next three to four weeks.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
NHL
NHL arena in Edmonton — one of the league's hub cities for return to play — flooded July 16, 2020 | 9:40 PM
NFL
15 women accuse former Washington Redskins employees of sexual harassment and verbal abuse July 16, 2020 | 7:33 PM
FILE - In this is an April 25, 2018, file photo, NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis is viewed. College sports programs are already being cut and more are likely on the chopping block. The coronavirus pandemic has triggered fears of an economic meltdown on campuses around the country. The cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament cost schools $375 million and more losses are expected, especially if football season is disrupted in the fall. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
College Sports
NCAA lays out plan for playing but warns of surging pandemic July 16, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum ran into LeBron James while inside the NBA 'bubble' July 16, 2020 | 6:29 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say about David Pastrnak being 'unfit to participate' in Bruins practice July 16, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media.
Bill Belichick
Snowball fights, jokes, and why Martellus Bennett compared Bill Belichick to Larry David July 16, 2020 | 2:42 PM