Marcus Smart has one thing to say: ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’

Marcus Smart doesn't want you to be cheap this Valentine's Day.
Marcus Smart. –(AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
July 21, 2020 | 7:47 PM

Celtics shooting guard Marcus Smart had only one thing to say during his media availability Friday afternoon.

“Before we start, guys, my answer is going to be, ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor,'” Smart announced at the beginning of his press conference. “That’s going to be my answer for everything. Just letting you guys know that now. Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

One reporter tried to clarify, “So, if I ask you about team defense, that’s going to be your answer?”

“Justice for Breonna Taylor,” Smart replied.

Only one additional question was asked — about whether Smart was among the players to partake in a conference call with Taylor’s mother — before the brief session came to an end. Smart noted he was part of the call, but he did not elaborate when prompted for details.

Advertisement

“You guys can keep asking, but that’s what you guys are going to get,” Smart said.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed inside her apartment after Louisville police officers utilized a no-knock search warrant and fired more than 20 shots at her and her boyfriend. One of the three officers involved have been fired; none have been arrested.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown also has been vocal about Taylor and the lack of accountability following her death.

“For us, equality is demanded,” Brown said Monday. “Black lives matter. Breonna Taylor is an example of a Black life who was taken because of how the system has been laid out. We’re going to continue to protest.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Racial Justice

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Revolution's Brandon Bye (left) jousts with Toronto's Nick DeLeon for possession of the ball.
New England Revolution
4 takeaways following the Revolution's tie with Toronto FC July 21, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Sign of the times: Manager Ron Roenicke sits in the stands while his masked players watch a workout from the dugout at Fenway Park
Red Sox
I tried to find reasons to be optimistic about the Red Sox July 21, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Revolution forward Gustavo Bou goes down in the box after apparent contact from Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley.
New England Revolution
What Bruce Arena and Revolution players had to say about the controversial non-penalty decision July 21, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Michael Bennett.
Patriots
Michael Bennett announces his retirement from football July 21, 2020 | 9:53 AM
Cam Newton in 2019.
New England Patriots
NFL analyst thinks the Patriots had Cam Newton 'followed' prior to free agent signing July 21, 2020 | 9:13 AM
Manny Ramirez in 2007.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the better Red Sox player, Jim Rice or Manny Ramirez? July 21, 2020 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Giants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem July 21, 2020 | 3:09 AM
A detailed view of the NFL logo on the field during the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England.
NFL
NFL agrees to eliminate preseason, reaches deal with union on coronavirus testing July 20, 2020 | 9:26 PM
Mike Ehrmann
New England Revolution
Revolution have their eye on winning Group C outright at MLS is Back tournament July 20, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Douglas P. DeFelice
Soccer
Revolution prepare for 9 a.m. kickoff time with knockout round spot on the line July 20, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown ends press conference with message about Breonna Taylor July 20, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Devin McCourty during a press conference in 2019.
Patriots
What Devin McCourty had to say about Bill Belichick's Subway commercial July 20, 2020 | 11:13 AM
Media
For women in sports media, dealing with toxic masculinity is far from new July 20, 2020 | 9:28 AM
Jack Nicklaus, right, and his wife, Barbara, watch during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio.
Golf
Jack Nicklaus says he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus July 19, 2020 | 9:02 PM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and other stars question NFL's coronavirus protocols July 19, 2020 | 3:57 PM
John Tlumacki
Bruins
Charlie Coyle tests negative for COVID-19 following inconclusive result July 19, 2020 | 1:38 PM
NHL
2016 World Cup of Hockey provides lessons for NHL restart July 19, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Didi Gregorius celebrates without touching, while wearing a mask.
MLB
MLB holds first COVID-era exhibitions July 18, 2020 | 9:49 PM
Celtics center Enes Kanter during the first quarter of a game.
Celtics
Enes Kanter says most other Turkish players in the NBA won't talk to him July 18, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Clinton Burton Jr.
Boston College
BC football lands highest-ranked commitment in program history July 18, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in August, 2017.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski says reuniting with Tom Brady wasn't planned July 18, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Gianni Thompson
College Sports
Why hoops star Gianni Thompson chose to stay home and play for Boston College July 18, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Nathan Eovaldi is pictured in action.
Red Sox
Red Sox name Nathan Eovaldi as Opening Day starter July 18, 2020 | 4:32 PM
MLB
Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada July 18, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Tuukka Rask on Friday was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy July 18, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Doc Rivers met John Lewis several times.
JOHN LEWIS
Doc Rivers shared a powerful story about an interaction he had with John Lewis July 18, 2020 | 3:53 PM
Brad Stevens
NBA
NBA going with shorter games for Disney exhibition openers July 18, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Gustavo Bou of the Revolution whistled one past D.C. United's Oniel Fisher.
New England Revolution
3 takeaways from the Revolution's tie with D.C. United July 18, 2020 | 8:46 AM
CHIN, BARRY
Red Sox
After a 7-year absence, Daniel Bard is back in majors July 18, 2020 | 8:09 AM
Sony Michel during a training camp practice in August, 2019.
NFL
As camp approaches, how will NFL handle players opting out? July 18, 2020 | 2:08 AM