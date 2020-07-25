NBC Sports Boston apologizes for cutting away when Jaylen Brown answered a Black Lives Matter question

NBC Sports Boston has apologized for its decision to cut away from an interview Friday with the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown just as he was about to respond to a question about Black Lives Matter protests.

The network has received backlash on social media since cutting out of the interview with Brown, who has been prominently involved with BLM protests, during its postgame show after the Celtics’ scrimmage with the Thunder Friday.

It's still worth explaining why it cut away. https://t.co/W4L4YQnZ28 — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) July 25, 2020

As Brown was beginning to speak, the network cut back to host Kyle Draper and analyst Brian Scalabrine in the studio.

“We had some audio communication issues in the control room, and cut back to the studio at a very inopportune time,’’ an NBC Sports Boston spokesperson said in a statement. “When we realized our mistake, we quickly posted Jaylen’s response across our digital and social platforms so that our viewers could hear what he said in its entirety. We strongly support the Celtics and players in the fight for social justice and equality and apologize for the inadvertent error.”

There was speculation after it cut away from Brown that the network was trying to avoid the Black Lives Matter subject. But it is not unusual for NBC Sports Boston to cut away from a postgame interview with a Celtics player while it is still ongoing and return to its studio hosts.