Eric Bledsoe, Pat Connaughton out for Friday’s Celtics-Bucks game

Pat Connaughton
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton puts up a three. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
The Associated Press,
AP
July 30, 2020 | 12:57 PM

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says guards Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton won’t play Friday against the Celtics after both players arrived late to Florida because they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Related Links

Budenholzer hasn’t announced a timeline for when either player could appear in a game. He says getting them at least a couple of five-on-five practice sessions and some three-on-three work will be important for their conditioning and developing a rhythm.

Budenholzer says it’s a big hurdle to overcome when everybody else has already put in 10 to 14 days of work.

The Celtics and Bucks play Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Sports Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Brynn Anderson
Patriots
Chad Finn: Any aspirations the Chiefs have to surpass the Patriots are laughable July 30, 2020 | 1:24 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, July 16, 2020, file photo, a worker sprays the dugout rail to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, before the Miami Marlins' baseball practice at Marlins Park in Miami. The Marlins, one of the most under-the-radar teams in sports, have making news lately, all of it bad. Overtaken by a coronavirus outbreak, the team must scramble for roster replacements as they try salvage a season barely underway. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
MLB
17th Marlins player tests positive for coronavirus July 30, 2020 | 12:17 PM
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
Patriots
Where Stephon Gilmore was ranked on the 'NFL Top 100' list July 30, 2020 | 11:35 AM
John Raoux
Sports News
3 takeaways as the MLS is Back Tournament heads into the quarterfinals July 30, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Matthew Slater.
Patriots
Matthew Slater reportedly considered opting out of season but will play July 30, 2020 | 10:33 AM
N'Keal Harry during the 2019 season.
Patriots
10 storylines to follow at the start of Patriots training camp July 30, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Michael Dwyer
Celtics
Kemba Walker finishes full practice, expected to play against Bucks on Friday July 30, 2020 | 7:13 AM
Jayson Tatum Black Lives Matter jersey
Celtics
Here are the social justice messages the Celtics will wear on the backs of the their jerseys July 30, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Patrick Chung on CBS This Morning
PATRIOTS
What Patrick Chung had to say about his phone call with Bill Belichick July 30, 2020 | 6:29 AM
Boston, MA - 7/24/2020 - (9th inning) With cardboard cutouts atop the Green Monster it almost looked like fans were in the stands. The Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles during the most unusual of home season openers at Fenway Park. Red Sox-Orioles Opening Day at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Dan Shaughnessy, Topic: 25REDSOX
MLB
MLB doubleheaders could get shortened to 7-inning games July 30, 2020 | 2:23 AM
John Minchillo
Red Sox
Red Sox end skid, top Jacob deGrom, Mets 6-5 July 30, 2020 | 2:12 AM
Cole Kmet of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs after catching a pass against BC's Marcus Valdez on Saturday.
College Sports
ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games July 29, 2020 | 9:38 PM
Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly talks toward Houston's Carlos Correa during Tuesday's game in Houston.
MLB
Joe Kelly suspended 8 games after restarting feud over Astros' sign-stealing scandal July 29, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Former Red Sox manager John McNamara.
Red Sox
John McNamara, 1986 Red Sox manager, dies at 88 July 29, 2020 | 6:49 PM
MLB
With Marlins battling virus outbreak, will they play again? July 29, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Nate Solder of the Patriots celebrates with his son, Hudson, after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI.
NFL
Giants left tackle Nate Solder opts out of 2020 NFL season July 29, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Carole Scarsella of Lackawanna passed away on July 19.
Obituary
A Buffalo woman's obituary went viral: 'She HATED Tom Brady' July 29, 2020 | 12:35 PM
Sony Michel has rushed for 912 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.
Patriots
Sony Michel's status for training camp reportedly 'up in the air' July 29, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Dont'a Hightower during the Patriots' win against the Falcons.
Patriots
6 thoughts following the decisions to opt out by 6 prominent Patriots July 29, 2020 | 9:40 AM
Jaylen Brown was on the wrong end of a non-call in the Celtics' loss on Thursday.
Celtics
4 things to know about the Celtics right now July 29, 2020 | 8:35 AM
MLB
Benches clear in first Astros-Dodgers game since scandal July 28, 2020 | 11:47 PM
The Red Sox dugout is not a happy place in the bottom of the ninth inning,as the team is about to lose their fourth straight game.
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 4th straight game, 8-3 to Mets July 28, 2020 | 11:28 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Bruins
The Bruins will lock arms during national anthems July 28, 2020 | 6:01 PM
Dont'a Hightower is expecting his first child.
Patriots
Dont'a Hightower issues statement following decision to opt out July 28, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady takes a drink as unidentified individuals are seen near him during a private workout, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla.
Tom Brady
'When he walks into huddle, it’s different': What Bruce Arians had to say about coaching Tom Brady July 28, 2020 | 3:51 PM
Bruins
'I take full responsibility': David Pastrnak explained why he had to quarantine for a longer period of time July 28, 2020 | 3:39 PM
10/12/13: Boston, MA: Red Sox starting pitcher Jon Lester fires in the first inning. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Detroit Tigers in Game One of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section: sports topic: Red sox(1)
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the better Red Sox lefthander, Jon Lester or Bruce Hurst? July 28, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Chris Szagola
MLB
The Miami Marlins' schedule has been postponed through Sunday July 28, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Megan Greenwell resigned as editor of Deadspin in August of 2019. Two months later, her former staff members followed in her wake instead of heeding to new ownership’s demand to “stick to sports.’’
Media
Former Deadspin staffers are reuniting to form a new site, Defector July 28, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Dr. Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci says Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak could put MLB season 'in danger' July 28, 2020 | 2:40 PM