Eric Bledsoe, Pat Connaughton out for Friday’s Celtics-Bucks game

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says guards Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton won’t play Friday against the Celtics after both players arrived late to Florida because they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Budenholzer hasn’t announced a timeline for when either player could appear in a game. He says getting them at least a couple of five-on-five practice sessions and some three-on-three work will be important for their conditioning and developing a rhythm.

Budenholzer says it’s a big hurdle to overcome when everybody else has already put in 10 to 14 days of work.

The Celtics and Bucks play Friday night at 6:30 p.m.