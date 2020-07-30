Kemba Walker finishes full practice, expected to play against Bucks on Friday

Michael Dwyer
Kemba Walker, working his way from a sore left knee, will have his playing time reduced to 20 minutes a game for now. –Michael Dwyer
By
July 30, 2020 | 7:13 AM

Point guard Kemba Walker, who has been limited in Orlando as he works to regain strength in his sore left knee, completed a full practice on Wednesday evening and is on track to play against the Bucks on Friday.

“He’s great,” coach Brad Stevens said. “He went through the whole practice. Today was a hard practice where we really pushed ourselves, and he did everything without any issues. He was moving great, high spirits.”

Stevens said that Walker’s playing time will be restricted to about 20 minutes.

“So he’ll be really happy when he comes out,” the coach quipped.

Walker and the rest of the regular rotation players sat out Tuesday’s scrimmage against the Rockets to rest.

The Celtics face the Bucks at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Kemba Walker

