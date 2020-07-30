Kemba Walker finishes full practice, expected to play against Bucks on Friday

Point guard Kemba Walker, who has been limited in Orlando as he works to regain strength in his sore left knee, completed a full practice on Wednesday evening and is on track to play against the Bucks on Friday.

“He’s great,” coach Brad Stevens said. “He went through the whole practice. Today was a hard practice where we really pushed ourselves, and he did everything without any issues. He was moving great, high spirits.”

Stevens said that Walker’s playing time will be restricted to about 20 minutes.