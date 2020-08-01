13 years later, Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins recall having different reactions to the Kevin Garnett trade

"I was hotter than fish grease," Perkins said.

Kevin Garnett celebrates after winning the 2008 NBA championship with the Celtics.
Kevin Garnett celebrates after winning the 2008 NBA championship with the Celtics. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
August 1, 2020 | 4:36 PM

On the 13-year anniversary of the trade that sent Kevin Garnett to Boston, former Celtics Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins reminisced and shared some initial thoughts they had when the deal was completed.

Pierce and Perkins, speaking candidly on “The Jump” alongside host Rachel Nichols and ESPN reporter Jackie MacMullan, had polar opposite reactions when the Celtics brought in the first-ballot Hall of Famer on July 31, 2007.

The longtime Celtic Pierce was so invigorated when he first heard that landing Garnett was a real possibility that he went to the gym to get shots up that day to make sure he was ready if it actually happened. Pierce said he had previously thought his time in Boston might be almost over, but once the idea of adding Garnett to the mix was presented, he was immediately intrigued.

Advertisement

“I wanted to do anything I could to get Kevin Garnett in Boston,” Pierce said on Friday’s episode of “The Jump.” “All I ever wanted was an opportunity to win a championship.”

When the deal was finally done, Pierce was thrilled, saying that it was “a dream come true.”

Perkins didn’t see it the same way – at least initially. He was disappointed that the Celtics were parting ways with one of his close friends and fellow starting big man Al Jefferson.

“I was hotter than fish grease,” Perkins said.

He said he thought the organization was building around him, Jefferson, and Pierce, acknowledging now that he wasn’t looking at the bigger picture. Perkins said that at the time he “didn’t like KG, anyway.”

When Garnett arrived in Boston, he asked Pierce if there was a chance he might have an issue with Perkins. Pierce told him he wouldn’t, and he was right.

“Here we are today,” Pierce said. “They’re best friends.”

MacMullan provided another perspective, telling Nichols that she was puzzled by President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge’s decision to bring in Ray Allen. She was confused why Ainge would part ways with No. 5 overall pick Jeff Green, who had shown a lot of promise early in his career, in exchange for the talented yet aging Allen. Ainge told her on the record that Allen was a great professional, and off the record he mentioned that the Celtics were trying to get Garnett as well.

Advertisement

Once both Allen and Garnett were in Boston, Perkins and MacMullan thought highly of the moves, and the Celtics helped actualize Ainge’s full vision by winning a championship that season.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Kevin Garnett

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Brad Stevens Jaylen Brown
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics-Bucks restart opener August 1, 2020 | 10:57 AM
Ashley Landis
Celtics
Celtics take a knee during national anthem August 1, 2020 | 10:36 AM
John Raoux
Patriots
Receiver Marqise Lee becomes seventh Patriot to opt out of 2020 season August 1, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck (right) stands with his wife, Emilia Fazzalari, and good friend, Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.
Celtics
Wyc Grousbeck and Bucks' Wes Edens don’t let competition hurt friendship August 1, 2020 | 9:34 AM
Douglas P. DeFelice
New England Revolution
What the rest of 2020 could look like for the Revolution August 1, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Red Sox
'It was a little bit different': Yankees top Red Sox, 5-1, in first game in New York July 31, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo passes around Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward during the first half.
Celtics
Celtics fall to Bucks in season restart 119-112 July 31, 2020 | 9:53 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about six Patriots opting out July 31, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Craig Lassig
Media
ESPN tabs Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick for MNF booth July 31, 2020 | 3:24 PM
The Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Disney World has been turned into a made-for-television stage that will host the NBA Finals and conference finals.
Media
What Celtics coverage will look like during the NBA's restart July 31, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Antonio Brown indicated that he'd like to return to the Patriots.
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown suspended 8 games by NFL July 31, 2020 | 2:44 PM
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom on how the Red Sox plan to make themselves contenders July 31, 2020 | 1:24 PM
MLB
Virus rocks MLB: Cards-Brewers off; 2 St. Louis positives July 31, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Bruins
What Tuukka Rask had to say about wearing a Boston Police hat in an interview July 31, 2020 | 10:23 AM
J.D. Davis, New York Mets, Citi Field, Empty Seats
Boston Red Sox
If there's ever a good year to not contend for a title, the 2020 Red Sox lucked into one July 31, 2020 | 10:08 AM
Michael Conroy
Patriots
Patriots re-sign quarterback Brian Lewerke July 31, 2020 | 6:55 AM
Christian Vazquez, right, and Xander Bogaerts celebrate as they approach home plate after Bogaerts hit a two-run homer run during the fourth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Red Sox
Christian Vázquez homers twice to lead Pérez and Red Sox past Mets 4-2 July 31, 2020 | 1:12 AM
NBA
Players, coaches kneel before NBA's re-opening night July 31, 2020 | 1:01 AM
MLB
MLB will reportedly play 7-inning games in doubleheaders July 30, 2020 | 11:23 PM
NFL
NFL medical boss not surprised by positive cases, opt outs July 30, 2020 | 3:20 PM
** FILE ** Boston Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon runs during a spring training workout, in this Feb. 22, 2005 file photo, in Ft. Myers, Fla. The New York Yankees grabbed center fielder Johnny Damon away from the rival Boston Red Sox, reaching a preliminary agreement Tuesday night Dec. 20, 2005 on a $52 million, four-year contract. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Library Tag 12252005 Op-Ed
debate
Who was the better Red Sox center fielder, Johnny Damon or Jacoby Ellsbury? July 30, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Brynn Anderson
Patriots
Chad Finn: Any aspirations the Chiefs have to surpass the Patriots are laughable July 30, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Pat Connaughton
Celtics
Eric Bledsoe, Pat Connaughton out for Friday's Celtics-Bucks game July 30, 2020 | 12:57 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, July 16, 2020, file photo, a worker sprays the dugout rail to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, before the Miami Marlins' baseball practice at Marlins Park in Miami. The Marlins, one of the most under-the-radar teams in sports, have making news lately, all of it bad. Overtaken by a coronavirus outbreak, the team must scramble for roster replacements as they try salvage a season barely underway. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
MLB
17th Marlins player tests positive for coronavirus July 30, 2020 | 12:17 PM
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
Patriots
Where Stephon Gilmore was ranked on the 'NFL Top 100' list July 30, 2020 | 11:35 AM
John Raoux
Sports News
3 takeaways as the MLS is Back Tournament heads into the quarterfinals July 30, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Matthew Slater.
Patriots
Matthew Slater reportedly considered opting out of season but will play July 30, 2020 | 10:33 AM
N'Keal Harry during the 2019 season.
Patriots
10 storylines to follow at the start of Patriots training camp July 30, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Michael Dwyer
Celtics
Kemba Walker finishes full practice, expected to play against Bucks on Friday July 30, 2020 | 7:13 AM
Jayson Tatum Black Lives Matter jersey
Celtics
Here are the social justice messages the Celtics will wear on the backs of the their jerseys July 30, 2020 | 7:00 AM